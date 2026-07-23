Salman Khan urges Sonam Wangchuk to end protest, asks students to return home

Just a day after backing the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protest over the NEET paper leak, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has appealed to demonstrators to end the agitation, expressing confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will ensure action against those responsible. The actor also urged social activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike, saying there was no need to prolong it after the PM Modi’s assurance.

Sharing a picture of himself on social media on Thursday, Salman said the students’ education and safety should now take precedence. He wrote, “The students are at top priority, educationally n security-wise, so they need not worry and have their parents worried for them. The Honorable Prime Minister has tweeted, and I am sure that he will take strict action against all those people who are responsible for this leak. So students, plz go back to your parents n homes.”

The actor also addressed Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike in support of the students.

“Sonam, it’s done, bro. Don’t extend this. Keep the spirit for another day if there be a need, which I doubt, n eat something. If u want, will send u food from home,” he added.

Also Read – Bollywood amplifies support for CJP protest; Kusha Kapila says ‘movements don’t have to be perfect’

The latest appeal comes less than 24 hours after Salman Khan publicly voiced support for the students’ movement, calling the NEET paper leak a “very serious issue” and praising the protesters for standing up for a better education system.

He had written, “It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them.”

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Salman had also lauded the students’ commitment to education, adding, “I truly appreciate the stand they have taken, showing dedication, sincerity, and keenness to study hard n make their future and a greater, educated India. This andolan, this protest, is the right way to go abt it, n the students have done this peacefully. So courageous and brave. Driven and motivated towards education, this generation will make India proud.”

At the same time, he urged that the movement should remain focused on the issue rather than become political.

“This issue is between the students and the educational system, it should not be hijacked politically, the credit should only go to the students of our country, and I am sure the government will also give them all the support n make it a stronger educational system. It’s a win-win situation. Hoping n praying for a positive decision. God bless all of you who wanna be educated.”

He concluded his message by writing, “Education should be the next trend and fashion, and should get trendier n more fashionable yr by yr, itna k bahar se log come to India to study and India becomes an educational hub.”

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What are the protests about?

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests have continued for over a month, with students alleging large-scale irregularities in the examination system, particularly the NEET paper leak. The protesters are demanding accountability from the government and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Social activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the agitation earlier this month and has been on a hunger strike in solidarity with the students.

The protests intensified this week during the CJP’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ march, which led to clashes between protesters and Delhi Police. While the police alleged that demonstrators turned violent and refused to disperse despite repeated warnings, protesters claimed they were subjected to excessive force, including baton charges and tear gas.

Also Read – R Madhavan backs student protests: ‘Every student deserves a system that is fair’

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Salman Khan’s latest appeal comes as several Bollywood celebrities continue to weigh in on the CJP-led protests. Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Twinkle Khanna, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Imran Khan and Naseeruddin Shah have all expressed support for the students, while Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj joined the CJP’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ march at Jantar Mantar.