Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Glory trailer: Divyenndu, Pulkit Samrat seek revenge in this Netflix sports drama
Glory stars Divyenndu, Pulkit Samrat, Suvinder Vicky, Jannat Zubair, Ashutosh Rana, Sikandar Kher, Sayani Gupta, Yashpal Sharma, Kashmira Pardeshi and Kunal Thakur in key roles.
Actors Divyenndu and Pulkit Samrat have come together for the sports crime drama Glory. Also starring Suvinder Vicky, Jannat Zubair, Ashutosh Rana, Sikandar Kher, Sayani Gupta, the film’s trailer was unveiled on Friday.
The film’s trailer begins with Ravi (Pulkit Samrat) calling his brother Dev (Divyenndu) and asking him to come home. Dev dismisses the request and refuses to perform the last rites of their father and boxing coach Raghubir Singh (Suvinder Vicky). It is then that he realises that the call isn’t about their father, but about their sister Gudiya (Jannat Zubair), who has been assaulted.
Thus begins this fractured family’s quest for revenge. Raghubir Singh is shown as a formidable boxing coach who is obsessed with Olympic glory, which has strained his relationship with his sons. The trailer follows Dev and Ravi returning to their hometown Shaktigarh to avenge their sister. However, a mysterious death of a rising Olympic boxing star—Nihal Singh—also takes place at the same time.
Sikandar Kher is shown playing the negative role of Kookie Gulati, while Ashutosh Rana’s Viju Sanghwan drives the boxing rivalry. Sayani Gupta’s Joyna, a journalist, is also seen in the trailer as she digs into Nihal’s death.
Director Karan Anshuman spoke about the film and said, “At its heart, Glory is about the pursuit of Olympic gold — the most exalted idea of physical achievement — and the darkness that can gather around that dream. The series explores how inherited ambition, violence, and the hunger for greatness can corrupt everything around it.”
At the trailer launch, Pulkit was asked about Salman Khan’s Sultan and he said, “Sultan is the OG inspiration for the entire country. It can never be a competition.” He added, “I really wish I could look like him (Salman Khan) when I am 60 as well (smiles). Nevertheless, I am very happy with that comparison.”
Also Read | Assi vs Mardaani 3: The grammar of rage in the era of hypermasculine cinema
The film is produced by Mohit Shah and Karan Anshuman under the Atomic Films banner. Glory is written by Anshuman, Ahuja, and Vaibhav Vishal, and directed by Anshuman and Kanishk Varma.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05