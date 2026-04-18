Glory trailer: Divyenndu, Pulkit Samrat seek revenge in this Netflix sports drama

Actors Divyenndu and Pulkit Samrat have come together for the sports crime drama Glory. Also starring Suvinder Vicky, Jannat Zubair, Ashutosh Rana, Sikandar Kher, Sayani Gupta, the film’s trailer was unveiled on Friday.

The film’s trailer begins with Ravi (Pulkit Samrat) calling his brother Dev (Divyenndu) and asking him to come home. Dev dismisses the request and refuses to perform the last rites of their father and boxing coach Raghubir Singh (Suvinder Vicky). It is then that he realises that the call isn’t about their father, but about their sister Gudiya (Jannat Zubair), who has been assaulted.

Thus begins this fractured family’s quest for revenge. Raghubir Singh is shown as a formidable boxing coach who is obsessed with Olympic glory, which has strained his relationship with his sons. The trailer follows Dev and Ravi returning to their hometown Shaktigarh to avenge their sister. However, a mysterious death of a rising Olympic boxing star—Nihal Singh—also takes place at the same time.