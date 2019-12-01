Give women-led films same budget of movies with men and see the difference: Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Sooryavanshi. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/ Instagram) Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Sooryavanshi. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/ Instagram)

Katrina Kaif says she is driven by the ambition to one day have a Hindi film, starring only women in lead roles, get the same budget and mounting of movies with male stars.

At We The Women event, Katrina said when men say male stars are paid more than their female counterparts because they guarantee a better opening, they fail to realise there is hardly ever a level-playing field for women. She noted that investment in films led only by women never match what a male-dominated project gets.

She said, “I know there’s a big debate about it where a lot of men say that the opening figures that are guaranteed by a male star are slightly more, which is why there’s a fee difference. My argument to that is give the female-dominated films, with maybe one or two female leads, the same budget and mounting that you are giving to the male stars. Give that to a female film and see what happens with that film.”

“If you take a film with two female leads, a great story, great director, and give it that budget, mounting and scale, I believe it has the potential to do those numbers. We just need to see that confidence come from the producers and put that investment into a female-led film,” Katrina Kaif added.

The Bharat actor, who has been a part of big male-dominated films like the Tiger franchise, Dhoom 3 and Thugs of Hindostan, said it’s unfair to expect a small film with women to open as big as a male-driven action movie.

Katrina Kaif, “Tiger and War are big action films with huge budgets. If we (women) mount a film, it could be a different film, a comedy or fun summer blockbuster. If we give that film the same mounting, the audience will feel that this is an event film. If most of our female-led films are small ideas, small in content and smaller in nature, how can the opening be compared to the Dhoom 3’s of the world?”

When asked if this clear disparity in producer’s level of investment in women-led films angers her, Katrina replied, “It doesn’t. It makes me super passionate because it is my ambition to try and make this happen. I want to see a women-led film with the same budget that you give to the big action franchises.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd