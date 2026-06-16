Gippy Grewal worked as a guard in Canada despite massive hit: ‘Cleaned toilets for $13’

Gippy Grewal, who will soon be seen in Carry on Jatta 4, has been promoting his film extensively as it is one of the rare Punjabi franchises to have a fourth film. During a new interview, Gippy was asked about his stardom and he looked back at the time when he had multiple jobs as a security guard, cleaner and his wife, Ravneet Kaur, also undertook various jobs so they could make a living in Canada.

Worked as security guard despite hit song

In a chat with Bharti TV, Gippy shared that he comes from a regular farmer’s family and had to borrow money to make his first album, which sank. Even the second album did not work, but Gippy decided to give it another shot and released a third album. By then, he was already married and had moved to Canada with his wife, where they were struggling to make ends meet. “After getting married, they say your stars align. One song from the third album was picked up, and that worked. That became my first hit. It was playing at every wedding. That song changed my life,” he shared as he recalled his first hit “Phulkari.”