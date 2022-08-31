scorecardresearch
Gippy Grewal recalls how he was turned away from Dharmendra’s house, veteran star got emotional: ‘He had tears in his eyes’

Gippy Grewal recalled how he was turned away from Dharmendra's house during his first visit to Mumbai and the veteran actor felt bad about the incident.

dharmendra gippy grewalDharmendra and Gippy Grewal later worked together in a Punjabi film.

Singer-actor Gippy Grewal started his career in Punjabi films and music but in 2022, he is one of the pan-Indian music stars whose tracks have a following in all parts of the country. In a recent interview, Gippy recalled that when he first visited Mumbai in 2005, he knocked on the doors of the biggest stars but was turned away.

In a chat with Mashable India, Gippy said that he was travelling with his cousin in a rickshaw when he saw Amitabh Bachchan’s house. His cousin went up to the security guard and asked if Big B was home, but the guard said no. “We then asked him if Jaya ji was home, he said no. We asked him for Abhishek, he said no. We then went to Dharmendra ji’s house,” he recalled. At Dharmendra’s house, he asked for the Sholay star but the guard refused. He then proceeded to ask for Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol but was told that no one was home.

Also Read |Beyond Boycott trends and Bollywood naysayers, picture abhi baaki hai

Years later, when Gippy became a renowned successful singer, he was hosting Dharmendra at his house in Chandigarh when he shared this story with the veteran star. The incident made him emotional. “He was in Chandigarh one day and there was a dinner at my house. That’s when I told him about the time I visited his house for the first time. He got so emotional. He had tears in his eyes. He said, ‘Why did you tell me about the incident? I won’t be able to sleep now.’ I said, ‘Paaji you did not know me. So many people come to your house. Leave it’,” recalled Gippy. The two later worked together in the 2014 Punjabi film Double Di Trouble.

Gippy also recalled meeting Govinda during his first visit and how he felt that they were ‘annoying’ the Raja Babu actor. “We saw a car that stopped beside us. I still remember that the number plate had 1 on it and the car had tinted glasses. Govinda ji stepped out of it and we caught him. My cousin hugged him. We annoyed Govinda ji a lot that day. Years later, I narrated this story to Govinda ji. I told him we could see you were getting annoyed but we were like even if he gets annoyed at least we are enjoying,” he said.

Gippy recently helped Laal Singh Chaddha makers with their Punjabi dialogues and later shared that while he suggested some changes in the dubbing, the makers did not incorporate those changes.

