Thursday, August 18, 2022

Gippy Grewal says he suggested re-dubbing Aamir Khan’s Punjabi dialogues in Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘Makers agreed, but changes weren’t made’

Aamir Khan plays a Sikh character in Laal Singh Chaddha and the film too has been set in the state.

aamir khan gippy grewalGippy Grewal had helped Aamir Khan with the Punjabi accent in Laal Singh Chaddha. (Photo: Gippy Grewal, Aamir Khan Productions/Instagram)

Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal has said that the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha avoided his suggestion of re-dubbing a few Punjabi dialogues in the film. Grewal and his team had assisted the makers of the Aamir Khan movie in getting the Punjabi dialect right during the making of the film.

In a latest interview with DNA, Grewal shared that till he and his team were working on the Punjabi accent and diction of the film, everything was right. But when the actor saw a few rushes of the film, he didn’t find it up to the mark and he brought it to the notice of the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha. He also appreciated Aamir’s performance in the film, saying the film was narrated beautifully.

Also read |Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 7: First week total of Aamir Khan’s film less than what Thugs of Hindostan earned on Day 1

He told the publication, “My team including Rana Ranbir (actor-writer) helped them in penning Punjabi dialogues. But once I saw the rushes of the film, I suggested they should re-dub for getting the right Punjabi. They agreed with me, but they didn’t change it.” Grewal agreed the film failed to connect with the audience at a certain level because of this poor Punjabi diction. Aamir Khan plays a Sikh character in Laal Singh Chaddha and the film too has been set in the state.

Also read |Studio says ‘no money lost’ on Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, amid reports of distributors demanding compensation for losses

Earlier, Punjabi actor Sargun Mehta too had expressed her displeasure at Aamir’s accent in this Forrest Gum remake. She told India.com, “I can say that he could have done a bit better.”

The film, directed by Advait Chandan, also starring Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh among others released in the theaters on August 11. It failed to impress the audience upon its release.

First published on: 18-08-2022 at 05:33:55 pm
