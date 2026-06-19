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Gippy Grewal recalls cleaning food trays at a mall in Canada: ‘Did toilet cleaning too’
Gippy Grewal recalled working three jobs a day in Canada after moving there with his wife, saying he took up roles as a security guard, newspaper delivery worker, construction labourer and mall cleaner to support his family.
Gippy Grewal needs no introduction. A singer, actor, director and producer, he is one of the most recognisable names in Punjabi entertainment and is currently gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated film Carry On Jatta 4. Amid promotions for the film, Gippy recently appeared on Shekhar Tonite, hosted by Shekhar Suman, where he opened up about the difficult years he faced before finding success.
‘Did mopping and toilet cleaning’
Reflecting on the period after the failure of his initial music albums, Gippy Grewal revealed that he got married and moved to Canada, where he took up several odd jobs to support his family. “After moving there, I needed money because I had a family. I had just gotten married and there were responsibilities. I started taking up jobs there, and I did a lot of them,” he said.
Speaking about the nature of the work he did, Gippy recalled, “The first job I took was as a security guard. After that, there were days when I worked three jobs at once. In the mornings, my wife and I would deliver newspapers together. After that, she would leave for Subway, where she was a manager, and I would go to work as a construction worker. In the evenings, we got a contract to manage the cleaning of an entire mall.”
Elaborating further, he said, “We had to clean trays and tables in the food court, do mopping and toilet cleaning. Hearing it now may sound a certain way, but it was never bad work. We earned a lot of money from it.”
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Gippy Grewal had previously spoken about the same phase of his life during an appearance on Bharti TV. Looking back, he said that while people in India may have thought he was doing something extraordinary abroad, he was simply doing what was necessary to build a stable and comfortable life. “In other jobs, I would make 8 dollars an hour, but with the mall cleaning job, I earned nearly 13 dollars. When it came to delivering newspapers, my wife and I treated it as our time together. We would keep talking throughout the route and finish the work in about two hours,” he recalled.
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