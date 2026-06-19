Gippy Grewal recalls cleaning food trays at a mall in Canada: ‘Did toilet cleaning too’

Gippy Grewal needs no introduction. A singer, actor, director and producer, he is one of the most recognisable names in Punjabi entertainment and is currently gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated film Carry On Jatta 4. Amid promotions for the film, Gippy recently appeared on Shekhar Tonite, hosted by Shekhar Suman, where he opened up about the difficult years he faced before finding success.

‘Did mopping and toilet cleaning’

Reflecting on the period after the failure of his initial music albums, Gippy Grewal revealed that he got married and moved to Canada, where he took up several odd jobs to support his family. “After moving there, I needed money because I had a family. I had just gotten married and there were responsibilities. I started taking up jobs there, and I did a lot of them,” he said.