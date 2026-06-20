Gippy Grewal couldn’t reply to Aamir Khan’s texts in English, came clean after months

Punjabi actor-singer Gippy Grewal recently shared a hilarious anecdote about his friendship with Bollywood star Aamir Khan, revealing that he once relied on friends and associates to help him respond to the actor’s text messages in English.

Speaking on Shekhar Tonite with Shekhar Suman, Gippy recalled how an interview request from Aamir eventually turned into a close friendship, but not before he found himself struggling to keep up with the superstar’s lengthy messages in English.

How it all started

According to Gippy, the friendship began when he received a message through Yash Raj Films informing him that Aamir wanted to speak with him.

“Once, I got a message from Yash Raj Films saying that Aamir Khan wanted to talk to me. Aamir said, ‘Gippy, I have a film coming out and I’d like you to do an interview for it. The idea is that we’ll collaborate and promote it in Punjab.'”