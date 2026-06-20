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Gippy Grewal couldn’t reply to Aamir Khan’s texts in English, came clean after months
Gippy Grewal recalled getting friends and his manager to draft replies to Aamir Khan's English messages before admitting it to him.
Punjabi actor-singer Gippy Grewal recently shared a hilarious anecdote about his friendship with Bollywood star Aamir Khan, revealing that he once relied on friends and associates to help him respond to the actor’s text messages in English.
Speaking on Shekhar Tonite with Shekhar Suman, Gippy recalled how an interview request from Aamir eventually turned into a close friendship, but not before he found himself struggling to keep up with the superstar’s lengthy messages in English.
How it all started
According to Gippy, the friendship began when he received a message through Yash Raj Films informing him that Aamir wanted to speak with him.
“Once, I got a message from Yash Raj Films saying that Aamir Khan wanted to talk to me. Aamir said, ‘Gippy, I have a film coming out and I’d like you to do an interview for it. The idea is that we’ll collaborate and promote it in Punjab.'”
Gippy agreed and travelled to meet the actor.
“When we met, we instantly connected because both of us love talking. Within five or ten minutes, we had become good friends. We finished the interview, had dinner together, and he personally dropped me back to my hotel.”
ALSO READ: ‘They thought I was close to Salman Khan’: Gippy Grewal recalls firing incident in Canada
The English message dilemma
The real challenge began after the meeting. “The next day, I was scheduled to fly back. As soon as I reached my hotel, I received a message from him. The entire message was in English. I read it and understood it, but I didn’t know how to write a proper reply.”
Gippy said he immediately called his manager for help.
“So I called my manager and woke him up. I told him, ‘I’m sending you a message. Please write a reply in English saying this, this and this.’ He sent it back to me, I read it, liked it and forwarded it to Aamir bhai.”
However, the problem didn’t end there. “About half an hour later, Aamir sent back an even longer reply. By then, my manager had gone back to sleep and wasn’t answering his phone. So I called a friend in Canada and got him to draft the next message.”
‘Kept getting others to write my replies to Aamir’
The actor admitted that the arrangement continued for quite some time.
“Aamir became a very good friend. For six to eight months, sometimes I was getting one person to write my replies and sometimes someone else.”
Eventually, Gippy decided to come clean.
“Once our friendship became really strong, I finally told him that I had been getting other people to write my messages. Now we communicate through voice notes. In fact, he sends voice notes too.”
A friendship built on humility
This is not the first time Gippy has spoken warmly about Aamir. During promotions for Carry On Jatta 3 in 2023, Aamir made an appearance at the film’s trailer launch. The actor later hosted the film’s cast and crew at his home.
Speaking to The Lallantop, Gippy had opened up about Aamir’s humility and hospitality, recalling how the actor makes it a point to personally see off his guests.
Gippy said, “That’s his style. I’ve never said this, but every time I’ve paid him a visit, he has come down to see me off. And 99% of the time, he does this barefoot. I keep telling him to wear some shoes, but he doesn’t seem to mind. This is at his house, but once I went to visit him at the Marriott in Chandigarh, and he insisted on coming down to see me off again.”
The Punjabi star went on to share another instance that left an impression on him.
Gippy continued, “There was some wedding function happening at the hotel, and there was a huge crowd because of it. I told him that there were too many people and that he shouldn’t come down, but he pointed out that they’d recognise me, so how does it matter if they recognise him as well.”
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