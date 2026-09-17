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Gippy Grewal calls out airline for threatening to deboard him: ‘Not even a simple apology’
Gippy Grewal has called out Air Canada after claiming he was downgraded from Business Class to Economy. He said the crew threatened to deboard him.
Punjabi actor and singer Gippy Grewal has called out the airline, Air Canada, on social media after he was allegedly downgraded from Business Class to Economy Class on his flight from Toronto to New Jersey. The actor said he had paid for a Business Class ticket but was moved to Economy shortly before boarding, and claimed that the airline staff threatened to take him off the flight.
Sharing his experience on X (formerly Twitter), Gippy said he was only asking for the seat he had paid for and an explanation for the sudden change. The actor-singer wrote, “Really bad experience with @AirCanada on AC1504. I paid for business class and they put me in economy. When I asked what happened, the answer was basically ‘it happened, we can’t do anything. You can take the flight or leave it’. Not even a simple apology. When I kept asking why, instead of trying to help, I was told I could be taken off the plane. I wasn’t asking for anything extra. I was only asking for the business class seat I paid for and an explanation. @AirCanada.”
Really bad experience with @AirCanada on AC1504
I paid for business class and they put me in economy. When I asked what happened, the answer was basically “it happened, we can’t do anything. You can take the flight or leave it.”
Not even a simple apology.
When I kept asking… pic.twitter.com/VkcXK7j06F
— Gippy Grewal (@GippyGrewal) September 16, 2026
The post drew attention online, with fans and social media users reacting to Gippy’s account of the incident. Many others also shared their own experiences in the comments section of the same post.
When Gippy Grewal worked as a security guard in Canada
Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal first moved to Canada after he got married. In a chat with Shekhar Suman on his YouTube channel, he had shared, “After moving there, I needed money because I had a family. I had just gotten married and there were responsibilities. I started taking up jobs there, and I did a lot of them,” he said.
He recalled working as a security guard and a cleaner at a mall and shared, “The first job I took was as a security guard. After that, there were days when I worked three jobs at once. In the mornings, my wife and I would deliver newspapers together. After that, she would leave for Subway, where she was a manager, and I would go to work as a construction worker. In the evenings, we got a contract to manage the cleaning of an entire mall.”
Firing outside Gippy Grewal’s house
In the same chat with Shekhar Suman, Gippy recalled the firing incident outside his home in 2023. The Carry on Jatta star said he initially had no idea why his house had been targeted. “When the firing happened outside my house, I honestly didn’t know why it had happened. I had never received any call. Nobody had threatened me. Later, a post surfaced explaining why they did it,” he said.
Grewal also clarified that he was not close to Salman Khan, despite the incident being linked to his perceived association with the Bollywood star. “The reality is that I had only met Salman sir a few times while promoting films on Bigg Boss and during a trailer launch. We didn’t even have a close friendship. But they assumed otherwise, and that led to the incident,” he added.
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