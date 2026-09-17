Gippy Grewal calls out airline for threatening to deboard him: ‘Not even a simple apology’

Gippy Grewal has shared a 'really bad experience' with Air Canada after he was allegedly downgraded from Business Class to Economy on flight AC1504.

Punjabi actor and singer Gippy Grewal has called out the airline, Air Canada, on social media after he was allegedly downgraded from Business Class to Economy Class on his flight from Toronto to New Jersey. The actor said he had paid for a Business Class ticket but was moved to Economy shortly before boarding, and claimed that the airline staff threatened to take him off the flight.

Sharing his experience on X (formerly Twitter), Gippy said he was only asking for the seat he had paid for and an explanation for the sudden change. The actor-singer wrote, “Really bad experience with @AirCanada on AC1504. I paid for business class and they put me in economy. When I asked what happened, the answer was basically ‘it happened, we can’t do anything. You can take the flight or leave it’. Not even a simple apology. When I kept asking why, instead of trying to help, I was told I could be taken off the plane. I wasn’t asking for anything extra. I was only asking for the business class seat I paid for and an explanation. @AirCanada.”