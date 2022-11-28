scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

Giorgia Andriani on marriage plans with Arbaaz Khan: ‘It is something we aren’t looking at’

In an interview, Giorgia Andriani spoke about marriage plans with Arbaaz Khan and also revealed about meeting his family, and even former wife Malaika Arora.

Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani have been dating since 2017. (Photo: Giorgia Andriani/ Instagram)

Post his divorce from Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan found love with Giorgia Andriani. While the two have till now stayed mum about their relationship, they are slowly opening up. After the Tanaav actor spoke about the age difference between the couple, Giorgia has now opened up about their marriage plans.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the model-actor said, “Like I said we’re very good friends. But coming to wedding or marriage, to be honest, it is something that we’re not really looking at.”

She, however, added that the pandemic did change a lot about her bond with him, as she added, “The lockdown has made us think. In fact, it has made people either come closer or to drift apart.”

Also Read |Arbaaz Khan says he and Malaika Arora have learned to accept each other’s choices, son Arhaan doesn’t deserve to grow up amid discord

 

While not giving out details Giorgia also revealed that she has met Arbaaz’s family and even his former wife Malaika. Stating that they have met ‘multiple times’, she said, “I really like her and I appreciate her journey a lot. She also started from zero basically, she was a model so then slowly she reached where she has reached and kudos to her. For me, she’s definitely somebody that I do admire.”

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Arbaaz shed light on the considerable age-gap between the couple (Arbaaz is 55, while Giorgia is 32). “There’s a humongous age difference between us, but neither of us has felt it. I ask her sometimes, ‘really?’ It could have been a brief and short-term affair (with her). But when you get into a relationship, you don’t look too far ahead, but the longer you’re in it, there are more questions that need to be answered,” he shared.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before electionsPremium
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before elections
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 yearsPremium
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 years
Amid uncertainty, falling risk appetite, India fared better than major ec...Premium
Amid uncertainty, falling risk appetite, India fared better than major ec...
‘It’s a new virus, it’s still evolving, still adapting. We still ne...Premium
‘It’s a new virus, it’s still evolving, still adapting. We still ne...

The couple has been together since 2017.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-11-2022 at 03:09:49 pm
Next Story

Apple to lose 6 million iPhone Pros from tumult at China Plant

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

yami birthday, aditya dhar
Yami Gautam’s birthday: Aditya Dhar sends ‘love, luck, hugs and kisses’ to his ‘ultimate Koshur Koor’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close