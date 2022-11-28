Giorgia Andriani on marriage plans with Arbaaz Khan: ‘It is something we aren’t looking at’

Post his divorce from Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan found love with Giorgia Andriani. While the two have till now stayed mum about their relationship, they are slowly opening up. After the Tanaav actor spoke about the age difference between the couple, Giorgia has now opened up about their marriage plans.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the model-actor said, “Like I said we’re very good friends. But coming to wedding or marriage, to be honest, it is something that we’re not really looking at.”

She, however, added that the pandemic did change a lot about her bond with him, as she added, “The lockdown has made us think. In fact, it has made people either come closer or to drift apart.”

While not giving out details Giorgia also revealed that she has met Arbaaz’s family and even his former wife Malaika. Stating that they have met ‘multiple times’, she said, “I really like her and I appreciate her journey a lot. She also started from zero basically, she was a model so then slowly she reached where she has reached and kudos to her. For me, she’s definitely somebody that I do admire.”

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Arbaaz shed light on the considerable age-gap between the couple (Arbaaz is 55, while Giorgia is 32). “There’s a humongous age difference between us, but neither of us has felt it. I ask her sometimes, ‘really?’ It could have been a brief and short-term affair (with her). But when you get into a relationship, you don’t look too far ahead, but the longer you’re in it, there are more questions that need to be answered,” he shared.

The couple has been together since 2017.