Ginny Weds Sunny trailer: Vikrant Massey tries to woo Yami Gautam in this quirky rom-com

Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam in the trailer of their upcoming film Ginny Weds Sunny. (Photo: Netflix/YouTube)

The trailer of Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam starrer Ginny Weds Sunny is out. The film is directed by Puneet Khanna and written by Navjot Gulati and Sumit Arora.

The trailer gives a glimpse into the lives of Ginny (Gautam) and Sunny (Massey). Ginny’s mother is looking for a suitable match for her daughter, who doesn’t want to enter an arranged marriage setup. Enters Sunny, a young boy who has got the cheesiest dialogues to impress Ginny. While Sunny vows to make Ginny his wife, Ginny is confused about who to choose from among her many boyfriends. Eventually, the situation turns chaotic in this romantic-comedy.

The writers have given the two lead characters a distinct personality. Yami Gautam’s Ginny is portrayed as a head-strong girl who is hell-bent on marrying the boy of her choice. Massey’s Sunny is a simple Delhi boy who loves to cook.

Watch the trailer of Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam starrer Ginny Weds Sunny

The official description of the film reads, “A little bit of drama, a little bit of romance and a LOT of siyappa; welcome to the headache of the year!”

Describing his character, Massey shared in a statement, “While he cooks great dishes in the kitchen, life does not have the perfect recipe in store for Sunny. He wants to get married but the challenge of winning over Ginny is more formidable than he signs up for. I play a quintessential Punjabi boy from Delhi in the film, which was a first for me.”

The film, shot in Delhi-NCR and Himachal Pradesh, is scheduled to release on Netflix on October 9. It is produced by Vinod Bachchan’s Soundrya Production, which has backed films like Tanu Weds Manu (2011), Zilla Ghaziabad (2013) and the 2017 romantic drama Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana.

