Ginny Weds Sunny song Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag: Nothing extraordinary about the recreation

Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey starrer Ginny Weds Sunny will premiere on Netflix on October 9.

How do you improve a chartbuster? The makers of Ginny Weds Sunny must’ve thought the same when they picked Mika Singh’s hit ’90s song “Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag” for their film. And this time the competition is high as the same track is being recreated for Kiara Advani’s upcoming film Indoo Ki Jawani too.

With the hope of cashing in on the popularity of the original song, Ginny Weds Sunny’s team has roped in Badshah and Neha Kakkar for their version of “Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag,” which dropped on Monday. Now, the question is, have they managed to make it better? Not really.

We had already seen glimpses of the song “Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag” in the trailer. A full look at the nearly three-minute-long song offers nothing extraordinary. There’s Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey grooving to the recreated song in a discotheque set-up. There’s Neha Kakkar crooning the new lyrics and Badshah with his rap.

Topping it all, we have random lines like “Doodh ubaloge to jhaag lagegi. Aur jo saawan mein aise nachogi to aag lagegi.” The only saving grace is Mika Singh and Vikrant Massey on the dance floor. Everything else – from choreography to picturisation and costumes – is as generic as thousands of songs we’ve already seen.

The music of “Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag” has been recreated by Payal Dev who has also penned the new lyrics with Mohsin Shaikh.

