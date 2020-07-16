Ginny Weds Sunny: Yami Gautam-Vikrant Massey starrer to release on Netflix

Ginny Weds Sunny will see Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey pairing up for the first time. Ginny Weds Sunny will see Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey pairing up for the first time.

Ginny Weds Sunny, starring Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey, has skipped the theatrical route and will now release on Netflix. The romantic comedy has been directed by debutant Puneet Khanna and produced by Vinod Bachchan.

Leading lady Yami Gautam took to Twitter to share her excitement about the release of her film. Sharing that she is excited to take her audience on a roller coaster ride, the actor posted, “A match-maker by profession, this mother is determined to write a fairy tale love story for her daughter who clearly has other plans. Will it really be Sunny in paradise for Ginny? @masseysahib. #PuneetKhanna & I are so excited to take you on this rollercoaster #GINNYwedsSUNNY.”

Vikrant Massey also shared the same post on Twitter.

A match-maker by profession, this mother is determined to write a fairy tale love story for her daughter who clearly has other plans. Will it really be Sunny in paradise for Ginny? @masseysahib #PuneetKhanna & I are so excited to take you on this rollercoaster #GINNYwedsSUNNY pic.twitter.com/mcfxzh2pMW — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) July 16, 2020

The movie’s official synopsis reads, “Ginny, living with her matchmaker mom in Delhi, gets set up with Sunny, who has given up on the idea of love and just wants to get married and settle down. However, the match is not that simple, and as Ginny meets Sunny, a lot more comes to the fore than previously imagined in this tale of love, life, weddings and music.”

The audience will get to see how Sunny, after being turned down by Ginny, will not budge, rather team up with her mother to win her over.

Ginny Weds Sunny was announced in July last year and went on floors in September. It was shot in Delhi-NCR and Himachal Pradesh, and got wrapped up in November 2019.

Apart from Ginny Weds Sunny, other films which are releasing on Netflix in the coming weeks include Ludo, Torbaaz, Raat Akeli Hai, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Bombay Rose, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Tribhanga – Tedhi Medhi Crazy, Kaali Khuhi, Serious Men, Class of ’83 and AK Vs AK.

