War song Ghungroo: You will slowly warm up to Hrithik and Vaani’s party number

The makers of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s upcoming actioner War released the film’s first song on Thursday. Titled “Ghungroo”, the lazy party number, sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao, will take time to find a place on your playlist.

The peppy Vishal-Shekhar composition is set on a beach and relies on Hrithik and Vaani’s chemistry. The duo is seen slowly getting into the groove at a party on the beach. Though fans might miss Hrithik’s unbelievable dance moves here, Vaani surely adds some spark with her acrobatics.

The song uses the hook-line of the classic number “Ghungroo Toot Gaye” from 1987 film Param Dharam which was sung by Salma Agha, and later also became a ghazal crooned by Pankaj Udhas.

Talking about Ghungroo, War director Siddharth Anand said, “Hrithik and Vaani’s pairing brings a lot of freshness on screen. They are good looking actors, have steamy chemistry and are brilliant dancers. Ghungroo is a party anthem and what’s incredible is that we filmed it on the amazing Positano beach and the Amalfi Coast. Everything about War is about the scale and in Ghungroo, we will show audiences the most good-looking beach day party that they have ever seen. War has many firsts and we can now tell you that no other film or artiste has ever shot a song on the Amalfi Coast because of the exclusiveness this destination brings. I am glad we will be the first film to show it in all its glory.”

War is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on October 2.