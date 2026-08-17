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Ghost actor Ananya Raj dies at 35, family confirms news: ‘Fought like a warrior’
Actor Ananya Raj, 35, known for Bollywood film Ghost (2019), died on July 15, after battling health issues. Her family confirmed the news in a statement on Instagram on August 16.
Actor Ananya Raj, who has starred in Bollywood films like 7 Hours to Go (2016), The Final Exit (2017) and Ghost (2019), died at the age of 35. On Sunday, her family confirmed the unfortunate news in a statement on her Instagram. In the note, they revealed that Ananya was battling certain physical and mental health issues for over a year, and died peacefully in her sleep, a month ago.
The official statement from Ananya Raj’s family, read, “This is Ananya’s family. With great pain, we have to announce that Ananya passed away in the wee hours of 15th July. She passed away peacefully in sleep. For over a year she was going through physical and mental mental discomfort. And she fought like a warrior to overcome them.”
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“She was a strong spirited girl and lived like a Queen. Bachcha, your absence will be dearly felt. We urge all of you to pray for her soul. And In these trying times, We wish to maintain privacy and quietitude,” the further shared.
Many shocked fans commented under the post, expressing their grief and concern. “Rest in peace @ananyaraj.official.. This is shocking and heartbreaking,” a user wrote. Another commey read, “She is so beautiful, expressive, and a wonderful soul. This is shocking. May her soul rest in peace. God, pls take care of Ananya’s family.” “Very shocking!!” a person commented.
About Ananya Raj
Ananya Raj marked her Bollywood debut with the 2016 film 7 Hours to Go. The actor hasn’t featured in many popular projects, but has worked in movies such as The Final Exit in 2017 and Ghost in 2019. Besides the Hindi film industry, Ananya also starred in regional films – the Telugu film Thaggede Le, and the trilingual project Madrasi Gang.
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