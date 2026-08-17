Ghost actor Ananya Raj dies at 35, family confirms news: ‘Fought like a warrior’

Actor Ananya Raj, who has starred in Bollywood films like 7 Hours to Go (2016), The Final Exit (2017) and Ghost (2019), died at the age of 35. On Sunday, her family confirmed the unfortunate news in a statement on her Instagram. In the note, they revealed that Ananya was battling certain physical and mental health issues for over a year, and died peacefully in her sleep, a month ago.

The official statement from Ananya Raj’s family, read, “This is Ananya’s family. With great pain, we have to announce that Ananya passed away in the wee hours of 15th July. She passed away peacefully in sleep. For over a year she was going through physical and mental mental discomfort. And she fought like a warrior to overcome them.”