Ghooskhor Pandat title row: FWICE issues warning to producers of Manoj Bajpayee film, protestors burn effigies of actor

Manoj Bajpayee’s upcoming film Ghooskhor Pandat has been making headlines even before its release—and for all the wrong reasons. The film has been facing backlash for allegedly disrespecting a particular community through its title. Following widespread criticism, the promotional material was taken down from the internet, with Netflix reportedly removing the teaser after receiving directions from central authorities. Now, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has also weighed in, strongly criticising the film.

Speaking to the press on Friday, the UP Deputy CM said, “The way people from the film industry are targeting Indian culture, and especially the Brahmin community, is highly reprehensible. Such films should not be released to the public, and I strongly condemn them.”

FWICE issues warning to makers of Ghooskhor Pandat

Meanwhile, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has also raised serious objections to the film’s title, warning that it could hurt community sentiments and disturb social harmony. FWICE addressed a letter to several industry bodies, including the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA), Producers Guild of India (PGI), Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFTPC), Western India Film and TV Producers’ Association (WIFPA), as well as OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 and Sony Liv.

In its letter, FWICE stated: “The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), representing 36 affiliated associations and scores of members comprising workers, technicians, and artists of the media and entertainment industry, writes to you with serious concern regarding a controversial film being produced under the title Ghuskhor Pandat by Mr Neeraj Pandey under his banner Friday Filmworks.”

It further read, “FWICE and all its affiliated associations strongly object to the use of this title, as it appears to single out and target a particular community and its traditional means of livelihood in a derogatory and offensive manner. Such a title has the potential to hurt sentiments, provoke misunderstanding, and disturb social harmony.”

Emphasising its stance, the body added, “FWICE firmly believes that there should be no division in society on the grounds of caste, creed, religion, or profession. All professions are equally dignified and deserving of respect. The film industry, being a powerful medium of expression, carries a moral and social responsibility to ensure that its content and titles do not promote hatred, disrespect, or unrest among citizens.”

FWICE also appealed to producers to refrain from registering or continuing with film titles that are provocative in nature and capable of creating unrest among Indians, while condemning the title of Neeraj Pandey’s film.

The letter concluded with a warning: “Please note that if the needful is not done forthwith, FWICE shall be compelled to advise all its affiliated associations and its scores of members to distance themselves from any project of the said producer.”

Protestors burn effigies of Neeraj Pandey-Manoj Bajpayee

Adding to the unrest, members of the Brahmin community staged protests across several cities, demanding a change in the film’s title. In Bhopal, Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin Samaj protesters were seen holding placards that read: “Iss film ka nirmata Neeraj Pandey murdabad,” “Digital platform Netflix ko bandh karo, FIR karo,” and “Iss film ka kalakaar Manoj Bajpayee murdabad,” among others.

Similarly, in Prayagraj, members of the Rashtriya Parshuram Sena protested by burning effigies of Neeraj Pandey and Manoj Bajpayee at Subhash Chowk in Civil Lines. The protesters were seen beating the effigies with slippers, kicking them, and eventually setting them on fire, with hundreds in attendance.

What sparked the controversy?

Soon after the makers released the teaser titled Ghooskhor Pandat, an FIR was registered at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow against the filmmakers, alleging that the title hurt religious and caste sentiments. The complaint names Neeraj Pandey and members of his team.

Separately, Mahender Chaturvedi filed a writ petition before the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the release of the Netflix film, alleging that the title is communally offensive.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) also issued a notice to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting after receiving a complaint claiming that the title “promotes negative stereotypes” and “vilifies a recognised social group.”

The makers have also been accused of not obtaining mandatory permission for the film’s title. Film Makers Combine (FMC), a Mumbai-based organisation, raised objections and issued a notice to the production house.

Makers of Ghooskhor Pandat react to the controversy

Responding to the backlash, Neeraj Pandey released a statement saying, “We understand that the title has caused hurt to some viewers, and we genuinely acknowledge those feelings.”

Manoj Bajpayee, meanwhile, took to his official X handle and wrote, “I respect the emotions and concerns people have shared, and I take them seriously. When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen.”

Defending the filmmaker, the actor added, “In my experience of working with Neeraj Pandey, there has been a consistent seriousness and care in how he approaches his films.”