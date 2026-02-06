Ghooskhor Pandat title row: Centre directs Netflix to remove teaser, other promotional content

Amid mounting controversy, the Centre has asked Netflix to remove the teaser and other promotional content of Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Ghooskhor Pandat. The film landed in trouble soon after its teaser was released, with sections opposing the title and calling it hurtful and disrespectful. Following the backlash, filmmaker Neeraj Pandey had earlier issued an apology and announced that all promotional material had been taken down from social media. Now, the government has formally directed the streaming platform to remove the teaser and other promotional content as well.

A senior BJP leader told PTI, “Taking swift action in the matter, the Centre has asked Netflix to remove the teaser and all other promotional content of the film. Anything that is against any society is completely unacceptable.”

Reacting to the development, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia posted on X in Hindi, praising the Centre’s move. He wrote, “We wholeheartedly commend the Centre’s swift and decisive action. Offensive content such as the derogatory film Ghooskhor Pandat has not only been removed from the platform, but an FIR has also been registered in the case.”

He further added, “We are committed to taking the strictest possible action against those who demean any caste or community for commercial gains. Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas aur Sabka Vishwas remains our guiding principle.”

Neeraj Pandey’s clarification

Earlier, Neeraj Pandey had taken to Instagram to clarify the makers’ stand on the film’s title and announce the withdrawal of promotional material. In his statement, he said: “Our film is a fictional cop drama, and the term ‘Pandat’ is used simply as a colloquial name for a fictional character. The story focuses on an individual’s actions and choices and does not comment on or represent any caste, religion or community. We understand that the title has caused hurt to some viewers, and we genuinely acknowledge those feelings. In light of these concerns, we have decided to take down all promotional materials for the time being, as we believe the film should be experienced in its entirety and understood in the context of the story we intended to tell, rather than judged on partial glimpses. We look forward to sharing the film with audiences soon.”

What went wrong?

The controversy escalated after an FIR was registered at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow against the makers, alleging that the film’s title hurt religious and caste sentiments. The complaint names Neeraj Pandey and his team.

Separately, Mahender Chaturvedi filed a writ petition before the Delhi High Court, seeking a stay on the release of the Netflix film, alleging that the title is communally offensive.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) also issued a notice to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting after receiving a complaint that claimed the title “promotes negative stereotypes” and “vilifies a recognised social group.”

According to the complaint filed by Sanjeev Newar, founder of Gems of Bollywood, the film allegedly contains “casteist and discriminatory content.” Filed on February 3, the complaint stated that promoting such a title reflects “gross insensitivity and disregard for India’s social fabric.”

Title authorisation dispute

The makers have also come under fire for allegedly not taking the mandatory permission for the film’s title. Film Makers Combine (FMC), a Mumbai-based organisation, raised objections and issued a notice to the production house.

According to ANI, FMC stated in its notice, “You are a bona fide member of IMPPA. As per our official records, you have not applied for the title ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’. As per the rules and regulations of Film Makers Combine, an unauthorised title that has neither been applied for nor granted cannot be used.”

A separate notice was also issued to Netflix, stating that the unauthorised use of the title violates FMC rules and regulations.

With the teaser now removed on the Centre’s directive, the film remains under scrutiny as legal and regulatory proceedings continue.