Ghooskhor Pandat becomes Gajab Raat; trailer shows Manoj Bajpayee caught between greed, duty

Netflix India on Thursday unveiled the trailer of screenwriter Ritesh Shah’s directorial debut Gajab Raat. The crime thriller boats of an ensemble star cast, led by Manoj Bajpayee. Produced by Neeraj Pandey’s Friday Storytellers, the film was initially titled Ghooskhor Pandat. But it was changed after an uproar over its alleged cast insult.

The trailer shows that the film revolves around events that took place within a single night. After a girl is brutally thrown out from a moving car in the heart of New Delhi, the police springs to action. But the police officer at the crime scene hasn’t even called for an ambulance, to which his superior, Manoj Bajpayee’s character Ajay Dixit, says, “Call for the ambulance quickly or our police station will have to cover all her medical expenses.”

As he begins to uncover the crime — and the girl’s identity — he encounters several hurdles. Through the course of the investigation, he comes across conflicting claims around the girl’s identity. He’s also offered bribes along the way, putting him in a tight spot between doing his job and succumbing to greed.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“Our duty is such that when we make four friends, we also make eight enemies,” Dixit tells another character. Nushrratt Bharuccha, who plays his love interest, asks the cop when he’s coming back home. Given all the odds stacked against him, he replies in his signature candid style, “Duniya kathor hai, Rosie. Time lagega lekin aaunga zaroor” (The world’s very tough, Rosie. It’ll take time, but I’ll return eventually). Also starring Saqib Saleem, Divya Dutta, Akshay Oberoi, Kiku Sharda, and Shraddha Das among others, Gajab Raat will release on Netflix India on October 23.

Ghooskhor Pandat to Gajab Raat

Earlier this year, when Netflix India unveiled its slate for 2026, it introduced this film as Ghooskhor Pandat. However, the title sparked a storm on social media, with many users calling the title casteist and offensive. The controversy has also led to the registration of an FIR at Hazratganj police station in Uttar Pradesh.

The National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) issued a notice to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting following a complaint. Many political leaders, including Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, and organisations like the Vishva Hindu Parishad also condemned the film’s title.

In a statement posted on his social media handles, producer Neeraj Pandey acknowledged the film’s title “hurt” a section of the audience, and added that all promotional material had been taken down. He said the film is a fictional cop drama, and the term “Pandat” is used simply as a colloquial name for a fictional character.

Story continues below this ad

“The story focuses on an individual’s actions and choices and does not comment on or represent any caste, religion, or community. As a filmmaker, I approach my work with a deep sense of responsibility – to tell stories that are thoughtful and respectful. We believe the film should be experienced in its entirety and understood in the context of the story we intended to tell, rather than judged on partial glimpses. I look forward to sharing the film with audiences soon,” he added.

Bajpayee also said he respects the emotions and concerns people have shared, and takes them seriously. “When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen. As an actor, I come to a film through the character and the story I am playing. For me, this was about portraying a flawed individual and his journey of self-realisation. This was not meant to be a statement about any community,” he said in a statement.

Also Read — ‘Ranveer Singh had to control all his energy’: Salman Khan applauds Dhurandhar

When the matter went to Supreme Court following a PIL, the apex court also ordered a stay on the film, and asked the makers to change the title. “Why should you denigrate a section of society by using such a title? This is against morality and public order. We will not allow you to release the film unless you tell us the changed title,” the bench said.