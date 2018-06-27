Germany crashes out of 2018 FIFA World Cup, Bollywood celebs express shock

Celebrities expressed their shock after Germany was knocked out of FIFA World Cup 2018. Celebrities expressed their shock after Germany was knocked out of FIFA World Cup 2018.

Germany on Wednesday exited FIFA World Cup 2018 after losing against South Korea. Fans were in disbelief after Germany lost their opening match to Mexico but their elimination in the first round was not expected by anyone. Germany has never been eliminated in the first round since 1938 and this has really upset many Bollywood celebrities.

Ranveer Singh tweeted, “I’m in disbelief!!!! GERMANY OUT !!!!! A giant has fallen !!!! #KORGER 😱⚽️”. He followed up with another tweet that read, “Unthinkable !! Unimaginable !! #DieMannschaft going out like this !! Unprecedented!! #KORGER”. He wasn’t done expressing his shock as he took to Twitter again. “just HOW good has the South Korean keeper been?! Their defence too ….. DOGGED !!! Shutting out #DieMannschaft – such a mighty force – NO JOKE!!! 🇰🇷 ⚽️ #KORGER”. His last tweet summarised his shock perfectly as he said, “Germany ! Such an illustrious squad! What happened? I’m shocked 😱 #KORGER

Ranveer even started a poll on Twitter to know what his fans thought was the reason behind this loss.

What’s the reason behind this German loss? — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 27, 2018

Actor Boman Irani tweeted, “Never seen a team celebrate like this even though they are out. Korea win the battle, lose the war. Who cares. They beat Germany!!!! #GERKOR”. Arjun Rampal tweeted about the unpredictable nature of this World Cup and wrote, “Good bye Germany.,,,, unbelievable, the most unpredictable World Cup 2018. #germanyvskorea”.

Producer Atul Kasbekar applauded the South Korean goalkeeper.

What. A. Win Bye Bye defending champions #GERvKOR #Worldcup2018Russia — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) June 27, 2018

South Indian actor R Sarath Kumar shared, “Champions trounced by surgical strike of South Koreans, truly commendable performance @FIFAWorldCup”.

