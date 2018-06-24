FIFA World Cup 2018 GER vs SWE match kept Ranveer, SRK and Amitabh Bachchan on their toes

Follow Us:
Sunday, June 24, 2018
By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Published: June 24, 2018 10:41:02 am
GER vs SWE was viewed by Shah Rukh Khan FIFA World Cup 2018’s GER vs SWE match: Shah Rukh Khan was glued to his screen.
Top News

FIFA World Cup 2018 is well keeping all football fans busy. We also have a few in Bollywood. Last night Tony Kroos produced a last-gasp winner as Germany revived their campaign with a 2-1 win over Sweden in a Group F match of the FIFA World Cup. The match had kept celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan among others hooked to the screen.

Germany displayed large doses of their famed fighting spirit as they staged a strong comeback in the second half. The last-minute drama that fetched defending champions and favourites Germany a win against Sweden in FIFA World Cup 2018 invoked a lot of responses on social media.

Our super active celeb Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “T 2846 – What a game WC 2018 .. GER vs SWE .. knocked into submission, punched out of breath .. and then that last PUNCH to victory by the Germans .. insanity !” He also wrote, “MEANWHILE .. do also recognise India beat PAK in the Intl Kabaddi by 16 pts and the Hockey by 4 goals !!🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳.”

While Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘blood pressure’ was tested by his favourite teams. The Zero actor tweeted, “My favourite teams are testing my blood pressure. Double phew Germany!!!”

Ranveer Singh’s first tweet read, “Ooo ! #DieMannschaft is in trouble!!! They look like they’ve got goals in them , but so does Sweden!! Anything can happen ! Gripping watch ! #GERSWE.”

The actor did a number of tweets in between the match and as Germany won, Ranveer tweeted, “Oh my God ! 🔥🔥🔥You could almost sense it !!!!!!! @ToniKroos what a champion !!!!!! What a way to win it !!! SPECTACULAR!!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #GERSWE.” He also posted, “Was uncharacteristic of him to give the ball away like that in midfield for the goal- he made a massive comeback in the match ,making good passes / plays – & when it mattered most – he stepped up and delivered like a true world class BOSS player that he is !!! @ToniKroos #GERSWE.”

Armaan Malik was another celebrity who had followed the exciting match.

