‘Gentlemen’ Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol meet and greet overjoyed kids after dinner, watch video

Actors and cousins Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol met for a fun dinner on Thursday. After they stepped out of the restaurant, they were photographed by the paparazzi. Both of them were wearing blue tees and denims as they smiled for the shutterbugs, as several kids rushed across the street to take photos with them. The two had dinner at a restaurant with the team of their film, Jungle Cry. The film stars Abhay and Emily Shah.

A paparazzo shared a video of Bobby and Abhay outside the restaurant. A fan wrote, “The Deols are always so humble.” Another said, “Donon bhai ek jaise hi hain….abhay and bobby deol (the two brothers are very much alike).” Another fan said, “That’s what we call gentlemen.” A fourth fan commented, “Oh, God, this won the heart. The way Abhay put his hand on the girl’s head out of love, respect, and care. Bro what are you both made of.”

Producer Shabbir Boxwala had shared a photo from the dinner party on his Instagram stories. He wrote, “Light at the end of the tunnel. After waiting for two years due to Covid, our movie Jungle Cry is finally set to release. (clinking glasses emoji). Mini celebration to mark the promotions.” He tagged Bobby, Abhay, Emily Shah and few others in the post.

Jungle Cry tells the story of 12 underprivileged children from Kalinga Institute in Odisha. It chronicles their journey to victory at the International Junior Rugby Tournament held in the UK in 2007. Directed by Sagar Ballary, the film also stars Steve Aldis, Sherry Baines, Richard Elfyn, Julian Lewis Jones and Ross O’Hennessy.

Bobby Deol was last seen in the ZEE5 film Love Hostel. Abhay Deol was last seen in Velle.