General Bipin Rawat demise: Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Mohanlal condole, say ‘India loses one of the most extraordinarily army officers’

Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 others died after their IAF chopper crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. The news has saddened the entire nation. Many from the entertainment industry also expressed shock and shared their grief on social media.

Salman Khan tweeted, “Very sad to hear of the tragic crash in which we have lost Gen Bipin Rawat his wife and other personnel from the Armed forces. My thoughts my prayers and condolences are with the bereaved families …”

Anupam Kher shared multiple photos with General Bipin Rawat and remembered his courage and dedication towards the country. He fondly remembered the times spent with General Rawat.

Karan Johar tweeted, “Extremely shocked and saddened by the demise of General Bipin Rawat, his wife and the troops of the Indian Armed Forces. Saluting the brave & selfless service he has given to the nation while we mourn this untimely loss. Rest in power.”

Ajay Devgn also posted on Twitter, “Grieved to know about the untimely demise of Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and his troops of the Indian Armed Forces. My deepest condolences to all their families. 🙏.”

Mohanlal shared a photo of General Bipin Rawat and wrote on Twitter, “India loses one of the most extraordinarily brilliant army officers, it has ever witnessed. Deeply saddened, by the irreplaceable loss of CDS General Bipin Rawat and his family along with other officials of the Armed Forces.”

He also wrote, “His valuable contributions and acts of utmost prudence have always been assets to the nation. It’s with inexplicable despair that I along with my family join the country to mourn the loss of this great army man, his wife and other soldiers. Heartfelt condolences to all their dear and near ones.”

Rahul Vaidya took to Twitter to post, “So saddened to hear about the tragic death of Shri Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other army personnel 🙏🏼 Prayers and Condolences.”

Indian Air Force confirmed the news of General Bipin Rawat’s demise on Twitter and posted, “With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident.”

“General Bipin Rawat, was at the helm of affairs as the 27th Chief of Army Staff before taking over as Chief of Defence Staff on January 1, 2020,” read a tweet by Indian Air Force.