Inside Genelia and Riteish house party, watch videos

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh partied with Kanchi Kaul, Shabir Ahluwalia, Ashish Chowdhry and Samita Bangargi. (Photo: Riteish Deshmukh/Instagram)

On Saturday, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh hosted a house party, which saw the couple’s close friends Kanchi Kaul, Shabir Ahluwalia, Ashish Chowdhry and Samita Bangargi in attendance.

The stars shared videos of their “mad night” on their respective Instagram accounts.

Sharing this video on Instagram, Genelia Deshmukh wrote, “Gutarrr-goooing on Saturday Night with my besties.” Kanchi commented on the video, “Oh my god !!! I cannot believe we did this.”

Riteish Deshmukh shared a video in which the gang was grooving to “It’s Raining Men”. The video received many comments from Ritesih’s friends. While Karishma Tanna commented, “Cuties,” Sania Mirza wrote, “Are you guys feeling ok?”, with a laughing out loud emoji.

Genelia also shared a video of herself, Riteish and others dancing to “Zingaat” from Sairat. The video ends with Genelia and Ashish’s fall leaving everyone in splits.

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh will be seen next in Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey.