Wednesday, February 03, 2021
Genelia shares heartwarming post for Riteish on wedding anniversary: ‘There is no me without you’

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh, one of the most adorable couples of B-town, are celebrating their 9th wedding anniversary today.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | February 3, 2021 1:53:43 pm
Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh anniversayRiteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh got married in 2012. (Photo: Genelia Deshmukh/ Instagram)

Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh, who tied the knot on February 3, 2012, are celebrating their 9th wedding anniversary today.

On the occasion, Genelia took to her Instagram to share a video of herself and husband Riteish. She captioned the video, “Dearest @riteishd, You don’t find love, it finds you, It’s got a little bit to do with destiny,fate, what’s written in the stars and a lot to do with special kind of you❤️❤️❤️. There is no me without you.. I’m totally madly, crazy in love you❤️Happy Anniversary Love.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

Before getting married, Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh worked together in films like Tujhe Meri Kasam, Masti and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. They have two sons, Riaan and Rahyl.

