Genelia shares heartwarming post for Riteish on wedding anniversary: ‘There is no me without you’

Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh, who tied the knot on February 3, 2012, are celebrating their 9th wedding anniversary today.

On the occasion, Genelia took to her Instagram to share a video of herself and husband Riteish. She captioned the video, “Dearest @riteishd, You don’t find love, it finds you, It’s got a little bit to do with destiny,fate, what’s written in the stars and a lot to do with special kind of you❤️❤️❤️. There is no me without you.. I’m totally madly, crazy in love you❤️Happy Anniversary Love.”

Before getting married, Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh worked together in films like Tujhe Meri Kasam, Masti and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. They have two sons, Riaan and Rahyl.