Genelia DSouza turns 28, thinks she’s ready to marry husband Riteish Deshmukh again

Bollywood actress Genelia DSouza turned 28 on August 5 and got wishes galore from her Bollywood friends. The celebrations were, however, led by her actor-husband Riteish Deshmukh, who called her his best friend.

“Happy Birthday Riaan chi AAI – @geneliad – you are my best friend and my greatest strength. Thank you for being you,” Riteish tweeted.

Genelia got married to Riteish in February 2012. The couple welcomed baby boy Riaan, last year. They had met on the sets of their debut Bollywood movie ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ and eventually fell in love.

Riteish also gifted Genelia something that made her think that she is ready to marry ‘Riaan che baba’ again. The sunshine girl took to Twitter to share the pictures of her gift and confessed that she would want to marry Riteish again.

Riaan che Baba.. I think I’m ready to marry you again.. #BestBirthdayGiftEver pic.twitter.com/yBoRpN4xDh — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) August 5, 2015

Genelia, famous for her role in Imran Khan-starrer ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’, was last seen in the 2012 release ‘Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya’.

