Thursday, June 14, 2018
Genelia D’Souza turns 28, gets wishes galore from B-Town

Sweetest, cutest and kind are words that Bollywood celebrities have used to describe actress Genelia Deshmukh.

By: IANS | Mumbai | Published: August 5, 2015 3:22:21 pm
Genelia D'Souza, happy birthday Genelia D'Souza, Genelia D'Souza birthday, Genelia D'Souza age, Genelia D'Souza birthday party, Genelia D'Souza pics, Genelia D'Souza news, entertainment news Celebrities like Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan as well as Genelia’s husband Riteish Deshmukh took to micro-blogging website to wish the birthday girl a year full of happiness and good luck.
Sweetest, cutest and kind are words that Bollywood celebrities have used to describe actress Genelia Deshmukh, who turned 28 on Wednesday.

Celebrities like Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan as well as Genelia’s husband Riteish Deshmukh took to micro-blogging website to wish the birthday girl a year full of happiness and good luck.

Genelia began her acting career with “Tujhe Meri Kasam” in 2003. She later established herself in Telugu cinema by acting in several Telugu films during 2003 to 2005.

In 2004, the actress appeared in her second Bollywood movie, “Masti” which she co-starred with Riteish Deshmukh, whom she tied the knot with in the year 2012.

Genelia received her first Filmfare Award in 2006 for her performance in the Telugu romantic film, “Bommarillu”. Her breakthrough performance in 2008 was through the portrayal of the role of Aditi Mahant in the blockbuster movie “Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na”

Riteish and Genelia welcomed their first child, a son named Riaan, in 25 November 2014.

Here’s what tinsel town tweeted on her birthday:

Riteish Deshmukh:

Karan Johar:

Farah Khan:

Rana Daggubati:

Sajid Khan:

Abhishek Bachchan:

Milap Zaveri:

Huma Qureshi:

Pulkit Samrat:

Sujoy Ghosh:

Sophie Choudry:

Bipasha Basu:

