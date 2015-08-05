Genelia D’Souza turns 28, gets wishes galore from B-Town

Celebrities like Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan as well as Genelia’s husband Riteish Deshmukh took to micro-blogging website to wish the birthday girl a year full of happiness and good luck.

Sweetest, cutest and kind are words that Bollywood celebrities have used to describe actress Genelia Deshmukh, who turned 28 on Wednesday.

Celebrities like Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan as well as Genelia’s husband Riteish Deshmukh took to micro-blogging website to wish the birthday girl a year full of happiness and good luck.

Genelia began her acting career with “Tujhe Meri Kasam” in 2003. She later established herself in Telugu cinema by acting in several Telugu films during 2003 to 2005.

In 2004, the actress appeared in her second Bollywood movie, “Masti” which she co-starred with Riteish Deshmukh, whom she tied the knot with in the year 2012.

Genelia received her first Filmfare Award in 2006 for her performance in the Telugu romantic film, “Bommarillu”. Her breakthrough performance in 2008 was through the portrayal of the role of Aditi Mahant in the blockbuster movie “Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na”

Riteish and Genelia welcomed their first child, a son named Riaan, in 25 November 2014.

Here’s what tinsel town tweeted on her birthday:

Riteish Deshmukh:

Happy Birthday Riaan chi AAI – @geneliad – you are my best friend & my greatest strength. Thank u for being u. pic.twitter.com/DcxG469aOz — RD Bangistan 7th Aug (@Riteishd) August 4, 2015

Karan Johar:

Happy birthday @geneliad…lots of love and have a spectacular year!!!! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 5, 2015

Farah Khan:

Happy birthday @geneliad .. May ur life always b full of love,friends, food n laughter.. pic.twitter.com/ikAdQfqSTZ — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) August 5, 2015

Rana Daggubati:

@geneliad happy happy G!! Have a lovely year!! Love always — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) August 5, 2015

Sajid Khan:

Abhishek Bachchan:

Happy birthday to the vahini. Have a super day Genes. @geneliad — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 5, 2015

Milap Zaveri:

Happy birthday @geneliad You are amazing, kind, fun and a beautiful person! Have a day filled with giggles and a life full of laughter! — Milap Zaveri (@zmilap) August 5, 2015

Huma Qureshi:

Happy bday happy soul … may ur eyes always sparkle with joy @geneliad and ur laughter ring aloud .. loads of love — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) August 5, 2015

Pulkit Samrat:

Happy Birthday to the cutest person I know.. You are just WOW!! 🎁🎉🎁🎉🎁😃😃 @geneliad — Pulkit Samrat (@PulkitSamrat) August 4, 2015

Sujoy Ghosh:

happy birthday mrs d … @geneliad .. you the best! — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) August 5, 2015

Sophie Choudry:

Happy bday to the sweetest, loveliest @geneliad !!! Have the most wonderful, successful, love-filled year! Big big hug😘😘 — SOPHIE CHOUDRY (@Sophie_Choudry) August 5, 2015

Bipasha Basu:

Happy happy birthday @geneliad ! Stay blessed and happy forever and ever😘 — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) August 5, 2015

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App