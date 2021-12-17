Genelia Deshmukh’s emotional birthday wish for husband Riteish: ‘You are my today, tomorrow and forever…’

Actor Genelia wished her husband, actor Riteish Deshmukh, on his birthday with a fun Instagram reel. She also wrote an emotional note for him. Riteish turns 43 today.

Genelia wrote, “Dearest Partner, I truly genuinely believe for every person on this earth there will always be that one special person to love. I’m so glad for me that one will always be you. Your birthday is that time to tell you that I can never and will never do LIFE without you.. You are my today, my tomorrow and my forever and no matter how many times I crib and grumble about how things should be, there’s nothing I would change about lives…”

Riteish and Genelia dated for almost a decade before they got married in 2012. The couple has two kids, Riaan and Rahyl.

Recently, Riteish announced that he would make his directorial debut with the Marathi film, Ved, which will also feature Genelia. Sharing the poster of his film, Riteish wrote, “After being in front of the camera for 20 years, I take a big leap to stand behind it for the first time. As I direct my first marathi film, i humbly ask you all for your good wishes and blessings. Be a part of this journey, be a part of this madness. वेड (Madness).”

Ved, with music by Ajay-Atul, will release on August 12, 2022.