Genelia Deshmukh tests negative for coronavirus

Genelia Deshmukh said she is happy to be back with her family.

Actor Genelia Deshmukh has announced that after having tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago, she tested negative for the virus on Saturday.

Genelia Deshmukh took to social media to share a statement which read, “Hi, I was tested covid positive three weeks ago. I was asymptomatic for last 21 days. With god’s grace I tested covid negative today. As much as I count my blessings that my battle with this disease has been much easier but at the same time I must admit that these last 21 days in isolation have been the most challenging for me to deal with. No amount of FaceTime & digital immersion can kill the evil of loneliness. I am happy to be back with my family and loved ones. Surround yourselves with love… that’s true strength and it’s all one needs. Test early, eat healthy, stay fit -the only way to fight this monster. Love Genelia.”

Genelia Deshmukh celebrated her 33rd birthday on August 5.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.