Genelia Deshmukh shares her injury and recovery story, joins the ‘Pawri’ trend: ‘Sometimes you got to fall before you fly’

Genelia Deshmukh on Monday posted a video on her Instagram handle about suffering a bad fall while learning to skate. The actor and producer tried to add a fun angle to her ‘injury and recovery’ story by playing the popular “Pawri” song in the background. “Ye hum hai, ye hamari skating hai aur ye hamari recovery hori hai,” Genelia is heard saying while pointing to her sling-covered arm.

Genelia said that a few weeks ago she had taken up the said sport in order to spend more time with her children. She admitted that she had hoped of even getting a cool video out in the process of her skating journey. However, things went south after she ended up hurting herself.

“A few weeks ago I decided to learn skating because I thought I could be inspirational and great company to my kids..I envisioned putting out a really cool video on the gram once I learned it…Alas!!!! But I thought I should put this out any way, because the gram is always about success stories but how about the times we fall??” a section of her Instagram post read.

“‘Sometimes you got to fall before you fly.’ I hope I find it in my heart to rise despite my fall but what’s important is I TRIED and I will try n try till I succeed ( hopefully with no more falls 😜) Happy Women’s Day all you beautiful women,” wrote Genelia as she concluded her inspiring post.

Genelia Deshmukh is married to actor-producer Riteish Deshmukh and is mostly known for appearing in movies like Boys, Bommarillu, Masti, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Force and Force 2.