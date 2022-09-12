scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Genelia Deshmukh shares warm birthday wishes for her brother Nigel D’Souza: ‘I’m the luckiest sister to have the biggest blessing in you’

Genelia Deshmukh’s brother Nigel D'Souza shared a photo from his birthday celebration.

Genelia Deshmukh shares warm birthday wishes for her brother Nigel D'SouzaGenelia Deshmukh wished brother Nigel D'Souza on his birthday. (Photo: Genelia Deshmukh/Instagram)

Actor Genelia Deshmukh on Monday shared a selfie with her brother Nigel D’Souza. The photo was accompanied by a note for Nigel on the occasion of his birthday.

Sharing the picture, Genelia wrote, “Dearest Nigu Pigu, Mama says from the minute you were born, I was most excited, like I got the best gift in the entire world and honestly then I was just all of 2years..I don’t think ever since, anything has changed, I’m as excited about you, as I was then and I think it’s that crazy feeling that will last a lifetime because that’s how precious you are.. They say count your blessings. I count you 365 days of the year because I’m the luckiest sister to have the biggest blessing in you 💚💚💚 Happy Birthday @nigeldsouza12. Keep being the most amazing boy you are💚.”

Replying to Genelia‘s post, the birthday boy wrote, “Thanks soo much Gens 🤗 For being a guide, support & backing me up even when I fall short 🙇‍♂️ The kids have a good example to follow in you , even if they little naughty like Joey Mama 🙈. Love you Gens 🤗.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

Genelia Deshmukh’s younger brother Nigel D’Souza also shared a photo from last night’s family get-together for his birthday. The picture featured Genelia, her husband Riteish Deshmukh, and their sons Riaan and Rahyl. Nigel D’Souza’s family members were also seen in the photo. “Sunday Funday with family ❤️,” wrote Nigel with the picture.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nigel D’Souza (@nigeldsouza12)

Riteish also wished his brother-in-law on his birthday. He took to his Instagram stories and wrote, “Happy Birthday Dear Nigel have a stupendous one brother. From all the D boys.”

Looks like the family had a good time together!

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 03:44:25 pm
