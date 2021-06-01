Genelia Deshmukh shares heartwarming video featuring son Rahyl: ‘The boy who makes me believe I did something right in life’

Actor Genelia Deshmukh on Tuesday shared a heartwarming video of her son Rahyl who has turned a year older today. The video featured the pair doing a bunch of activities together. Genelia also penned a sweet note for her son.

Accepting her shortcomings as a mother, the actor wrote, “My Dearest Rahyl, Today’s your birthday and I want to take every opportunity to tell you how much you mean to me. I’m not a perfect mum, I make mistakes, I loose my cool, I forget things and there are days I go a little crazy. But in all of the worse things I am, there’s a little boy who looks at me with awe and wonder and makes me feel I am the best mother in world and that is you little Rahyl.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

“Thank you for all the morning hugs, for the endless cuddles, for always being understanding and assuring me you got my back, when it should be the other way around and for just being you. That boy who makes me believe I did something right in life.. The boy who just stole my heart away💚💚💚 Happy Birthday My Miracle,” read the concluding portions as Genelia thanked Rahyl for stealing her heart away with his warmth.

Genelia’s colleagues Anushka Sharma and Abhishek Bachchan among others dropped heart emojis in the comments section soon after the actor shared the video.

Genelia D’Souza tied the knot with actor-producer Riteish Deshmukh in 2012. They have two sons – Riaan and Rahyl Deshmukh.