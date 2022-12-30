scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

Genelia Deshmukh says she loves being ‘the girl next door’: ‘Last 10 years I have been a homemaker’

Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh share screen space after 10 years in Marathi movie Ved. The film released on Friday.

genelia deshmukh, genelia dsouzaGenelia Deshmukh’s Ved hit theatres today. (Photo: Genelia Deshmukh/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Genelia Deshmukh says she loves being ‘the girl next door’: ‘Last 10 years I have been a homemaker’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Genelia Deshmukh, whose Marathi movie Ved hit screens on Friday, recently opened up about being a homemaker. She also recalled the time when she won an award for the most number of advertisements in a particular year.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Genelia said, “I have seen myself very differently and I feel there is so much scope and so much work to do. I did not want to be one of those actors who had the best clothes, it just wasn’t part of me. I remember, when I won an award for the most number of advertisements in a year, people said, ‘There are bigger actresses and you are someone who keeps getting these.’ She recalled that the same people called her a link between the consumer and the brand. The actor added, “They say they don’t want to be the girl next door, but I love it.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Desh Music (@deshmusic)

Genelia Deshmukh, who plays the role of Shravani (Riteish’s love interest) in Ved, said that she has mostly played bubbly characters and added that for the last 10 years, she has been a homemaker. “Last 10 years I have been a homemaker and I did nothing. I was there for relationships and that was my life for the last 10 years. Homemakers’ job is the toughest.”

Ved marks Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial debut. He said, “Ved is made in a language where the market is extremely restricted.” The actor-filmmaker added that the movie is not about a love triangle and added that it is about love, passion and madness.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-12-2022 at 16:50 IST
Next Story

China’s Huawei sees ‘business as usual’ as U.S. sanctions impact wanes

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal vacation photos
Inside pics from Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s magical Rajasthan vacation
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close