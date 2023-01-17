scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Genelia Deshmukh says people assumed husband Riteish made her quit films: ‘The reason for me to return today is him’

Genelia Deshmukh says that her marriage and partnership with Riteish Deshmukh is based on mutual respect.

Genelia DeshmukhActor -couple Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh's recent film Ved has received positive response at box office. (Photo: Instagram/ geneliadeshmukh)
Listen to this article
Genelia Deshmukh says people assumed husband Riteish made her quit films: ‘The reason for me to return today is him’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Actor Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh’s recent film Ved is getting a positive response at the box office. The film marks his debut directorial, while it is Genelia’s maiden Marathi venture. The couple has not just acted together but also produced and promoted the film together. And as per Genelia, collaboration like this is only possible when two people respect each other.

The couple has been married for 10 years and have two kids together. After their marriage, Genelia decided to take a break from acting and she says that back then everyone speculated that it was Riteish’s idea, who is the son of late Maharashtra CM Vilasrao Deshmukh. However, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor clarifies that their equation has been quite different.

Also Read |Genelia Deshmukh says she loves being ‘the girl next door’: ‘Last 10 years I have been a homemaker’

“Riteish and me, where we are at our relationship or where we always have been in our relationship, it’s a very respectful place. Like his work is totally respected and so is mine,” said Genelia, who added, “When I gave up films, when I took a break after marriage, people would be like, ‘because she is married to Riteish Deshmukh, he must have told her not to’. But the reason for me to be back today is him. He was like, ‘you are good at your craft, why are you sitting at home’. Even if it wasn’t his film, he kept pushing me that ‘do your work and this is what you know’.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

 

Genelia also revealed that it was her idea that Riteish enters direction with Ved, something that has worked out well for him. “With Riteish, I was the first person who told him, ‘do you want to direct?’. When you bring out the best in someone, you become that kind of support to each other and it’s very, very important to respect that space.”

Genelia and Riteish made their acting debut together with 2003 film, Tujhe Meri Kasam. Post that, they worked together in films such as Tujhe Meri Kasam and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya.

With Ved, which has become the second highest grossing Marathi film after Sairat with box office collection of Rs 44.92 crore, Genelia said that both of them respected each other’s roles as a director and producer.

“If I tell Riteish that I cannot give you three days, he has to respect me as a producer. Similarly, if he tells me that I need three days for this scene, because as a director, he feels that this is important, I have to respect that,” she said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
In US, nearly half of Indian students based in these six states
In US, nearly half of Indian students based in these six states
Advertisement

Genelia, who plays the role of Shravani Jadhav in the film, also revealed that Riteish was very clear about not giving out inflated box office collection of the film. “Riteish was very clear that when the figures come, we will give them as it is. So, there will not be a point of inflation because if I am speaking a language that I don’t like, you know when I hear people inflating , I need to stick by my gut and do it. So, whatever collections we are getting as a company, we will put it out as it is. That is a sense of high at some level. It is very easy to say that ‘arre lets put it a little more to make it sound better’. As a production house, we are content with what we have and we are proud of that.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-01-2023 at 15:26 IST
Next Story

Metro timings extended in Ahmedabad

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kartik Aaryan with mom
Kartik Aaryan and his ‘forever queen’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close