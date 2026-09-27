Gen Z watches Sridevi’s Chandni: Beautiful songs, and a Kabir Singh-coded red flag

On late filmmaker Yash Chopra's birthday, I, a GenZ, watched Rishi Kapoor-Sridevi-Vinod Khanna's romantic drama Chandni. 

Written by: Navya Kharbanda
5 min readNew DelhiSep 27, 2026 07:00 AM IST
Gen Z reacts to Rishi Kapoor-Sridevi's ChandniGen Z reacts to Rishi Kapoor-Sridevi's Chandni
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Filmmaker Yash Chopra’s 1989 romantic masterpiece Chandni released at a time when Bollywood was dominated by violent and action films. The Sridevi-Rishi Kapoor-Vinod Khanna starrer went on to redefine romance, fashion and music in Indian cinema. Late actor Sridevi’s chiffon sarees are still considered de rigueur for a Bollywood romantic heroine. On Chopra’s birth anniversary, I, a GenZ, watched Chandni for the first time.

Sridevi played Chandni while Rishi Kapoor was Rohit. They fall in love with each other deeply, only for the relationship to fall apart after Rohit’s tragic accident, which leaves him paralyzed. He pushes Chandni away, and she ends up meeting Lalit (Vinod Khanna) while rebuilding her life in Mumbai. After she agrees to his marriage proposal, Rohit recovers, and then asks her to choose between the love she once had and the life she has built since.

Rohit’s strange confession

The film’s opening scene has Rohit falling in love with Chandni immediately after meeting her at her friend’s wedding. In fact, within a few minutes, he decides to confess his ‘love’ to her. And that’s not the most questionable part, it’s what happens after. To express his feelings, he switches off the lights, holds Chandni’s hand forcefully, and expects her to reciprocate exactly the same way.

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A still from Chandni A still from Chandni

Later on, another major red flag was when Chandni tries to give Rohit a chance, he rides the bike extremely rashly to make her say yes to his marriage proposal, and so that she will hold onto him. What the makers present as ‘charming persistence’ will be considered extremely problematic today and has no place in the GenZ dictionary.

The toxic obsession

Despite having watched Kabir Singh and Animal, the films which showcased obsessive behaviour and toxic romantic relationships, Chandni is actually a step ahead. In his own Bollywood way, Yash Chopra tries to make us believe that if he’s obsessed with you, he must really love you. From Rohit’s constant calls to Chandni to her pictures all over his bedroom walls, it’s hard to tell when intense love turns into unhealthy obsession. Definitely a red flag.

And, then there’s that song…

The film’s playlist, written by Anand Bakshi and composed by Shiv-Hari, is one of Chandni’s biggest plus points. Beautiful tracks like “Tere Mere Honthon Pe”, “Mere Haathon Mein Nau Nau Chudiyan” and “Chandni” lift the film, and they still reside in many hearts. But, what my generation won’t be able to digest was a particular song “Main Sasuraal Nahin Jaaungi”, on which Chandni performs in front of her would-be husband Rohit’s family.

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Some of the lyrics gave away the exaggerated idea of a bride’s entire existence being based on her marital home. If the film released today, it would have had the younger audiences asking, ‘Why is this woman’s entire personality being transferred to her sasural?’

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A still from Chandni A still from Chandni

At one point, the regressive lyrics of the song read, “Doli ko goli maaro. Maayike waapas main laut ke na aaungi. Saiyaan ji se lipat main jaungi. Suni sej sajariya sajaungi. Ho ban ke bistar main haye bichh jaungi (I will not return to my maternal home. I will embrace my husband. I will spread myself out like a bed for him).”

The language

Even the way couples address and talk to each other has changed drastically. If a GenZ came across a reel of Chandni and Rohit speaking to each other the way they did in the film, they would be startled. The casual insults in their language, like ‘Chal jaa’, ‘Saali’, left me shocked. Such way of talking wouldn’t have been tolerated today. Not to forget, Rohit’s fixation on getting into bed with Chandni was annoying. The movie continuously treats physical intimacy as a natural extension of romance.

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Having said that, what was understandable to me was that while many aspects of Yash Chopra’s Chandni may feel dated, it is still comprehensible why the late filmmaker’s romantic cinema became so influential. The fantasy world of Switzerland, flowers, chiffon, beautiful homes, dramatic storytelling and music, even got me!

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Navya Kharbanda
Navya Kharbanda

Navya Kharbanda is an Entertainment Journalist and Cinematic Commentator at The Indian Express, where she specializes in bridging the gap between classic Bollywood heritage and contemporary Gen-Z perspectives. Her work is characterized by a blend of nostalgia-driven analysis and on-the-ground reporting from major film festivals and industry events. Experience & Professional Background Navya is a prominent voice on The Indian Express entertainment desk, known for her ability to secure candid interviews with both legendary veterans and rising stars. Her career highlights include: The Indian Express: Covers a wide range of topics from high-stakes box office analysis to in-depth celebrity profiles. She is a regular at major events like the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). SCREEN Interviews: Navya has conducted a series of "exclusive conversations" for SCREEN, featuring industry stalwarts like Anupam Kher, Vishal Bhardwaj, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and Suhasini Maniratnam. Archival Reporting: She is noted for her sensitive handling of archival interviews and retrospectives, recently covering the legacy of late superstar Dharmendra and the career reflections of the late Satish Shah. Expertise & Focus Areas Navya’s beat is uniquely defined by her "Gen-Z Revisit" series, where she re-evaluates cult classics through a modern lens. Her core areas of expertise include: Cinematic Retrospectives: Analyzing 80s and 90s landmarks like Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, and Mohabbatein to explore how themes of romance and rebellion resonate with today’s youth. Industry Insights: Tracking the career resurgences of actors (e.g., Akshaye Khanna) and the evolving dynamics of film production and distribution in the OTT era. On-Set Dynamics: Reporting on behind-the-scenes stories from major productions, ranging from the technical challenges of Mirzapur: The Film to the work ethics of superstars like Shah Rukh Khan. South Indian Cinema: Expanding her coverage to include the impact of regional icons and the rise of pan-Indian fantasy epics like Magadheera. Authoritativeness & Trust Navya Kharbanda has established her authority by consistently providing "Journalism of Courage" in the entertainment sphere. Whether she is interrogating the sexism in patriarchal classics or reporting on the fair-pay debates at international film festivals, her work prioritizes factual accuracy and critical objectivity. Her ability to synthesize deep industry history with modern audience trends makes her a trusted source for readers seeking both entertainment news and thoughtful cultural commentary. ... Read More

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