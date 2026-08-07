‘Gen Z is the greatest strength and asset of our country’: Kangana Ranaut

Days after stirring a major controversy by terming Gen Z protesters “generation gutter”, actor-politician Kangana Ranaut on Friday pivoted to praise them as India’s biggest strength and ambassadors of the country’s culture and identity.

A day after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said Gen Z’s demands should be heard and they are not anti-national, Ranaut echoed his sentiment.

“Gen Z is the strength of our country and, in a way, a great asset to our nation. We are very happy that our young people are increasingly emerging as ambassadors of our culture and its identity,” Kangana Ranaut told reporters outside Parliament.