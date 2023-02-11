Stunned fans can’t believe Gehraiyaan’s invisible VFX, new video reveals Red Chillies’ ‘amazing’ work. Watch

Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan clocked one year on Saturday. The divisive relationship drama, which starred Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa and Siddhant Chaturvedi, was released on Amazon Prime Video last year. As the team celebrated one year of the film’s release, Red Chillies VFX posted a video that broke down the invisible visual effects of the film.

The majority of the movie’s most basic sequences, including the one in which Deepika and Siddhant’s characters are seen conversing on the beach, were filmed in a studio, against a green screen. This shows how movies are relying more and more on VFX, and how Gehraiyaan, which did not appear to be a complex film, featured state-of-the-art technology. This also shows how crucial VFX are to modern filmmaking, and how they can also be used in films that aren’t fantasy blockbusters.

Reacting to the video, one fan said, “The entire movie was vfx.” Others praised Red Chillies for the best VFX and said, “This is so amazing to see that how they added gehraiyaan to gehraiyaan.”

Ananya took to her Instagram handle and posted unseen pictures from the sets of Gehraiyaan. She wrote in the caption, “special people, special movie #1YearOfGehraiyaan missing everyone SO much forever grateful for this.” Karan Johar also gave a shout out to the Gehraiyaan team and said, “One year of a film that broke ground, switched genre halfway through, was discussed and debated…But most certainly not ignored.”

Gehraiyaan also featured Rajat Kapoor and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles. The film, which was about complex modern relationships, received mixed reviews from critics and the audience.