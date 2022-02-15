Gehraiyaan writer’s dad shuts down trolls, defends use of F-word in film, confesses he didn’t like ‘poor audio’

As fans come to terms with their feelings about Shakun Batra‘s latest film, Gehraiyaan, they found an unlikely sounding board in Chandan Roy, the father of one of the film’s writers, Sumit Roy. What began as a proud dad moment on Twitter–Sumit’s father shared a poster for the film, and asked people to check it out–turned in an AMA session with Chandan Roy responding to trolls, taking feedback, and offering opinion.

“See the movie. My son Sumit is among the writers,” he wrote in his original tweet. Mini Mathur and Richa Chadha were among those who congratulated him and Sumit. Responding to one person’s kind words, Chandan Roy wrote, “Thanks. Actually all those who are giving negative comments don’t have the idea how much struggle a person has to do to reach where he is now. It is very easy to condemn but very tough to go through the grinding.”

I don’t have any problem if my son writes about this subject. — roychandan (@cretiredroy) February 13, 2022

And there certainly were a lot of negative comments. “Sir what was he thinking while writing this movie. Guess he really needs help,” one troll wrote. Chandan replied, “May be it is other way round. You need some some help. Who knows?” Another troll commented, “Tell him to stop writing immediately and enroll into a school,” and Chandan shut him down with: “Looks like the story went above your head. You need to study more to understand this type of movie.”

Looks like the story went above your head. You need to study more to understand this type of movie. — roychandan (@cretiredroy) February 13, 2022

Another person found fault with the film’s use of swear words, and wrote, “Sir, good that I found you as had this one question, was he just paid only half the dialogue writer’s money as the other half only is about uttering the four letter word on the loop. No offense Sir, just wanted to get this serious concern from recent OTT movies be reached across.” The proud dad replied, “I never ask my son how much is his earning from each project. So I can’t answer your question. Next time when I talk to him I will ask him. But one thing I must say these days what I see around is young generation is freely using the four words. So people should not mind.”

Responding to another person’s complaints about the film’s ‘poor audio’, Chandan wrote, “I completely agree about the some what poor audio. It could have been better handled. Would convey this to them.”

Very thoughtful comments. These comments help the writers and the film makers to improve in future. 😊 — roychandan (@cretiredroy) February 14, 2022

Gehraiyaan, starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa as four millennials caught in a web of lies and deceit, released on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, to polarising response. While some appreciated the film’s handling of mature themes and the toned-down performance of its central cast, others claimed that it wasn’t the film they were expecting. Gehraiyaan has been co-written by Shakun Batra and Ayesha Devitre.