Take a tour of Gehraiyaan’s stunning villa, with infinity pool and plush sea-facing rooms that cost Rs 33,000 per night

There’s a lot to discuss about Gehraiyaan, the new film from director Shakun Batra, out on Amazon Prime Video. Tracing the intersecting lives of four millennials–played by Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa–the film tackles themes of infidelity and inherited trauma. But in a sense, there’s a fifth character in the movie–the spectacular seaside villa that the foursome make frequent trips to.

Owned by Ananya’s character Tia, the property plays a pivotal role in the plot, as it becomes a linchpin in the relationship of not just Tia and her fiance Zain (Siddhant Chaturvedi), but also Tia and her cousin Alisha (Deepika Padukone). In the movie, it is established that the property is in Alibaug, but actually, the real property is located in Goa.

A hotel by the name of Ahilya by the Sea, the property has nine rooms across three sea-facing villas; two infinity pools; gardens; and a spa. Located in Nerul, Goa, the property offers rooms at different price points, ranging from aroud Rs 21,000 per night to around Rs 33,000 per night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahilya by the Sea (@ahilyabythesea)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahilya by the Sea (@ahilyabythesea)

Here’s the description on the property’s official website: “Tucked away in a quiet corner of Dolphin Bay, Ahilya by the Sea is a serene and private escape. The property’s nine tastefully decorated and welcoming rooms are spread across three independent villas and enjoy two beautiful swimming pools.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahilya by the Sea (@ahilyabythesea)

In Gehraiyaan, the property is the setting for not just Alisha and Zain’s first proper meeting, after which they start an affair, but also a tense confrontation between Zain and Tia, and Karan’s proposal to Alisha.

Gehraiyaan, co-produced by Karan Johar and also starring Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in supporting roles, debuted on Prime Video on Friday.