Gehraiyaan trailer: Deepika Padukone-Siddhant Chaturvedi’s romance takes us to the dark end of modern love

Amazon Prime Video on Thursday released the first trailer for Gehraiyaan, the new romantic drama directed by Shakun Batra and co-produced by Karan Johar. Starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa and Ananya Panday, the film is slated for a February 11 release on Prime Video.

The track used in the announcement video–a Hindi version of OAFF’s Frontline, featuring Lothika–has already become a hit on Instagram Reels. The cast built up to the trailer release with voice notes shared on their respective social media accounts. Deepika plays Alisha, who is in a relationship with Dhairya’s character. Ananya plays her cousin, who is engaged to Siddhant’s character. But matters get complicated when Deepika and Siddhant’s characters start falling for each other. The trailer teases the moody tone of the film, with a unique soundtrack and atmospheric visuals that compliment the intense relationship drama.

Watch the trailer for Gehraiyaan here

Originally scheduled to release at the end of January, Gehraiyaan was pushed by some days. It is Dharma’s second major release on Prime Video, following last year’s successful war drama Shershaah, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Dharma Productions had a first-look deal with Netflix, which the Economic Times reported in 2021 had been called off.

In a recent interview, Deepika spoke about her experience of working with Shakun. “We basically say or I have started saying to him now that if you work with Shakun Batra, you can work on a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film because he’s just not happy. I am joking about the complaining part of it but I love his process because it’s exhausting. Literally from the time you are on the set to the time you leave, actors are on their feet the whole time, except the lunch break,” she said.

This is Batra’s third film for Dharma, following Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu and Kapoor & Sons, which released in 2012 and 2016, respectively. Deepika was last seen in the sports drama 83, in which she appeared in an extended cameo as Romi Dev, the wife of former India cricket captain Kapil Dev, played by her real-life husband Ranveer Singh. Dhairya also appeared in 83; he played cricketer Ravi Shastri.

Siddhant broke out after a supporting role in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, also starring Ranveer. Ananya made her acting debut with the Karan Johar-produced Student of the Year 2. Gehraiyaan, described by Deepika in an earlier interview as a ‘domestic noir’, also features Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor.