Gehraiyaan title track: Deepika Padukone-Siddhant Chaturvedi song talks of love, longing and unrequited desires

There might be more to what meets the eye in a relationship. And the title track of Gehraiyaan is just hinting at that — the unrequited love and unfulfilled dreams when you’re around your partner, and when you aren’t. We know that the Shakun Batra film, starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa, revolves around the complexities of modern-day romance, touching upon themes like infidelity, commitment and desires. The latest song is a musical ode to love and longing, building upon the premise aptly.

The title track includes new footage from the film, taking us deeper into the lives of the two couples played by Deepika Padukone-Dhairya Karwa and Siddhant Chaturvedi-Ananya Panday who are growing apart due to monotony. It goes for a toss when Deepika’s Alisha and Siddhant’s Zain get into a forbidden relationship that cannot be named. We had previously heard a portion of the track in the film’s trailer.

The song has a deep and soothing feel, beautifully fitting into the haunting, laidback mood of the movie. The visuals are mostly silent gazes exchanged between the four characters, making the viewers part of their internal turmoil. The lyrics bring to fore the word ‘gehraiyaan’ (depth) in various connotations.

Gehraiyaan title track has been written by Ankur Tewari and sung by Lothika Jha. It has been composed by OAFF and Savera, and is a Hindi adaptation of their original song, “Frontline”.

Gehraiyaan also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles. The film will have its world premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.