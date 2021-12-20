Gehraiyaan teaser: Deepika Padukone-Siddhant Chaturvedi’s passion throw Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa into the deep

Director Shakun Batra’s next titled Gehraiyaan looks like a tale of dreams and unrequited desires revolving around actors Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi who find love in each other, despite the guilt of being unfaithful to their partners Dhairya Karwa and Ananya Panday, respectively. In the first look teaser released by the makers on Monday, the audience is taken in the depths of this passionate romance. The emotions in the teaser are reflected in the title track playing in the background.

The teaser of Gehraiyaan is filled with melancholy as each of its four main characters wonder the meaning of true love and happiness. The relationship drama delves into complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones’ life path, as per the film’s synopsis.

Watch Gehraiyaan teaser

Gehraiyaan will release on Amazon Prime Video on January 25. Also starring Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles, the movie has been jointly produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios in association with Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films. It is Shakun’s third feature film after Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012) and Kapoor & Sons (2016).

While Deepika Padukone shared the teaser video with the caption, “A piece of my heart…,” Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, “They say you leave pieces of yourself in everything you love. Maybe you’ll find my heart here.”

Speaking about Gehraiyaan, Shakun said, “Gehraiyaan for me is a not just a movie. It is a journey into the intricacies of human relationships, it is a mirror into modern adult relationships, how we traverse through the maze of feelings and emotions and how each step, each decision we make affects our lives and the lives of those around,” adding that he believes “audiences will relate to this film very closely.”

Karan Johar called Gehraiyaan “an intense, real, and honest observation of modern relationships” lauding Shakun for doing a great job at portraying the complexities of human emotions. “That, combined with the cast’s earnest and powerful performances, make the film a truly compelling story,” he added.