Gehraiyaan song Doobey: Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi bask in the rush of forbidden love, watch

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi feel the rush of new love in the song Doobey from their upcoming film Gehraiyaan. In the song that has just been released, Deepika and Siddhant explore the intimate aspects of their new-found and forbidden relationship as they take numerous secret trips and getaways. The film promises to offer a fresh perspective on complicated modern love. In Gehraiyaan, both Deepika and Siddhant are committed to other people, but find a strange solace in each other. The song is addictive and catchy, and matches perfectly with the tone of the film—as Siddhant and Deepika are so lost in each other, that they almost forget the reality.

Designed by Ankur Tewari, the song is composed by Kabeer Kathpalia and Savera. It is written by Kausar Munir and sung by Lothika Jha. Speaking about the song, Ankur Tewari shared, “From the onset I knew that the music of Gehraiyaan had to be true to its story and allow the audiences to be absorbed into the world of these characters. Kabeer, Savera and our lyricist Kausar, have all done a phenomenal job at bringing in the youthful essence yet keeping the intrigue intact! And Lothika’s vocals add the right amount of freshness and intensity to the song.”



Adding further, musician Kabeer Kathpalia, said, “It was an incredible experience to work on this film and its music. The adoration that we have been receiving since the first teaser, has been extremely special and definitely humbling. With Doobey, we wanted to recreate the feeling of freefalling; the heady rush of a new relationship, of being in love. Gehraiyaan truly a special album for each of us and we’re really hoping the audience enjoys listening to it as much as we enjoyed creating it.”

Gehraiyaan will release on Amazon Prime on February 11, and also stars Ananya Panday.