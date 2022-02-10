Kapil Sharma kisses wife Ginni Chatrath, gets embarrassed as paparazzi cheers them on. Watch

A host of celebrities turned up to watch the Gehraiyaan screening on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Comedian, actor and popular host Kapil Sharma was also seen gracing the event along with his wife Ginni Chatrath. The Shakun Batra directorial features Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles.

As the adorable couple posed for the photographers, Kapil leaned in to plant a quick kiss on Ginni’s forehead. The action was immediately picked up by the paparazzi, who lost no time in hooting and cheering for the couple. A slightly shy Kapil blew a kiss to them and waved them goodbye even as his partner continued to sport a smile for the camera.

The Gehraiyaan event was seemingly a success as both Deepika Padukone and husband-actor Ranveer Singh seemed in high spirits after attending the show. Ranveer even shared a cute video of the two jamming to Gehraiyaan track “Beqaboo.” “All the cool kids are doing it,” wrote Singh as he shared the clip on his social media late Wednesday night. The post was soon flooded with positive reactions. Deepika Padukone responded with a comment that read, “My biggest cheerleader. Love you!” Even as actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana complimented the number and wrote, “Whatta track!” along with a fire emoji. Fans also loved seeing their favourite couple have fun together as one user wrote, “Nazar na lage.” Another commented, “This is so perfect.”

Earlier, Deepika, Ananya, Dhairya and Siddhant were seen singing along to the newly released track “Beqaboo” in the car as they made their way to the special screening of the film.

Gehraiyaan releases on February 11 on Amazon Prime Video.