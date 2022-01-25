Gehraiyaan: Siddhant Chaturvedi to the rescue as Ananya Panday shivers on cold Mumbai evening

The cast of Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan — actors Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa — have kick-started the promotions of the film in Mumbai. On Monday, the temperatures in the otherwise warm city dropped below 16 degrees Celsius, forcing people to layer up against the cold.

However, in a video doing the rounds on social media, shows Gehraiyaan star cast promoting the film in Mumbai’s Taj Lands End where Ananya Panday is seen wearing a butterfly crop-top, braving the Mumbai winter evening. Just as she is being photographed, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi realises that Ananya is feeling cold and lends his jacket to her. Watch video here:

Siddhant’s kind gesture has attracted a lot of love from his fans as he received comments praising his chivalry. One social media user commented on the video, “aww..so caring,” while another fan called it an “SRK moment.”

In Gehraiyaan Deepika plays Alisha, who is in a relationship with Dhairya’s character Karan. Ananya plays her cousin Tia, who is engaged to Siddhant’s character Zain. But matters get complicated when Deepika and Siddhant’s characters get attracted to each other and stray from their respective relationships to be with each other. The trailer teases the moody tone of the film, with a unique soundtrack and atmospheric visuals that compliment the intense relationship drama.

Originally scheduled to release at the end of January, Gehraiyaan will now release on Amazon Prime Video On February 11. The film also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles.