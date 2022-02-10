Ahead of Gehraiyaan, five stellar films that dealt with complex adult relationships

Hindi cinema’s definition of infidelity or intimate relationships has, more often than not, been traditional. When in reality, nothing about the ‘arrangement’ of an extra-marital affair is conventional. It involves hurt feelings, bruised egos, lust, lack of attention and boredom. Bollywood films have often resorted to portray a less complicated angle of a romantic relationship or marriage. Not only because it is convenient to turn your face the other way, but also because the truth is brutal and for many Indians, cinema is all about escapism. So even when we had movies that showed a partner (or in some cases, both partners) straying, it was passed off in a romantic, almost silly way, with things frequently ending on a happy note (read Biwi No 1, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam or even Dil Dhadkne Do, when you think of Anil Kapoor-Shefali Shah’s characters).

However, a few filmmakers, over the years, have done their bit to explore the not-so-pretty side of such a partnership.

Silsila

Perhaps one of the most popular, and maybe even the most commercial cinema in such a listicle, Silsila was helmed by the late Yash Chopra and featured Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar and Shashi Kapoor in significant parts. Now regarded as one of the finest works of Chopra, at the time of its release, it was declared a flop. While this one too ends on a happier note, with Amitabh reconciling with his estranged partner Shobha (Jaya Bachchan), for its time and its audience, Sisila was a bold movie (it released in 1981). It showed Amitabh’s Amit indulging in adultery with his former lover Chandni (played by a lovely Rekha). At the time, Bachchan had been married to Jaya for at least 7 years, and maybe the audience found it hard to digest that their beloved leading man was going behind his on-screen wife’s (who also happened to be his real-life partner) back to have an affair with Rekha’s Chandni. The off-screen rumours did little to help the case. But the actors did a fine job of it, in fact, Rekha and Bachchan’s chemistry was the highlight of the romantic drama. Here’s an interesting Silsila aside: Did you know that Chopra had originally cast Smita Patil as Shobha and Parveen Babi as Chandni? The changes were reportedly made after a discussion with Amitabh Bachchan.

Arth

This Mahesh Bhatt directorial released a year after Silsila, and had Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Shabana Azmi playing the leads. Smita Patil and Raj Kiran essayed supporting parts. The movie was said to be partially inspired by Bhatt’s own affair with the late Parveen Babi. One could say that Arth was a more refined version of Silsila, where the infidelity was explored in depth. Here, the love that Kharbanda’s Inder had for Patil’s Kavita bore none of the ‘former-lover charm’ that enveloped Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha’s relationship in Silsila. Kavita was someone who met Inder first in a more professional capacity as collaborators in the film industry, and that is where their bond strengthened. The narrative of the film centres about Azmi and Kharbanda’s Pooja and Inder. Pooja wants a stable marriage within four walls of her home. She wants roots but Inder’s idea about having a home did not follow the norm. He was a ‘free spirit’ who ended up having a dalliance, and then a serious relationship with one actress Kavita (Patil). Here, thankfully, we don’t see Azmi’s Pooja taking her husband back after suffering a massive betrayal. Instead, she chooses to carve out an identity of her own. What is refreshing about Arth is that no one is made out to be a villain. Pooja, Kavita and Inder are just flawed, ultimately human characters, who try and do the thing that seems right to them.

Astitva

Aditi and Shrikant share an unhappy marriage, and they both know it. At least, Aditi seems to be more aware of the truth of their relationship. But things come to a standstill when during a party, Shrikant receives a will that states Aditi’s late music teacher, Malhar, has bequeathed his property to her. A shocked Shrikant then remembers that when Aditi had first announced she was pregnant more than two decades ago, he had just come back from a tour. In fact, Shrikant had often been on tours, leaving Aditi on her own as he went about fulfilling his dreams. A bored Aditi at the time had suggested that she could take up a job to fill her time. However, Shrikant had refused point-blank. Although seeing Aditi’s long face, he did recommend her to take up music as a hobby. A bored Aditi and a sensitive, caring teacher fall for each other, resulting in her pregnancy.

Released in 2000, the Mahesh Manjrekar directorial, starring Tabu and Sachin Khedekar in the lead, was ahead of its time as it dealt with not only adultery, but effectively raised questions on the ideas of patriarchy and partnership in marriage. Tabu was stellar as Aditi as she refused to get bogged down by Shrikant’s demeaning questions. His wilful ignorance and allowances of his own lack of attention to their relationship, and the affairs he indulged in post his wedding were shown with conviction and honesty by the director. Meanwhile, Tabu brought forth a sense of grace, passion and determinedness to Aditi in the way only she could have done. The bilingual film (made simultaneously in Marathi and Hindi), won a National Film Award.

Ijaazat

It is no news that veteran lyricist Gulzar is as adept at filmmaking as he is at song-writing and poetry. The 1987 musical relationship drama Ijaazat is an example in case. To say that the characters of Maya (Anuradha Patel), Mahendra (Naseeruddin Shah) and Sudha (Rekha) share a complex relationship would be an understatement. Mahendra and Maya share a tempestuous relationship (abandonment issues and a suicide attempt are involved). But he is married to Sudha, and for a short time, they are happy together until Maya resurfaces (and no, she is not made out to be a vamp). There is a constant push and pull until Mahendra realises he has lost both his loves. Heartbroken, he suffers a heart attack. He is nursed back to heath by Maya, who has returned to be with him. Later, Mahendra receives a letter from Sudha who says that she is allowing him and herself, both, the chance to begin afresh. The conclusion is bittersweet, with Sudha asking Mahendra’s ‘Ijaazat’ to move on. The movie boasts of the classic break-up song, “Mera Kuchh Saamaan,” for which Gulzar won the National Award in Best Lyrics category, so did Asha Bhosle, for crooning the wonderful track.

Guide

The year is 1966. Dev Anand and Waheed Rehman star in a layered drama about romance, dreams and an unlikely partnership. Rehman’s Rosie is trapped in a loveless marriage where she has to stifle her desireto be a professional dancer. Marco, her husband, is neither loyal nor caring. Rosie, a sex-worker’s daughter, drinks away her worries and buries her passion for the sake of society, until Raju the Guide shows up in her neighbourhood. It is a forbidden connection, that would be frowned today, let alone in the 60s’ India. But that did not seem to worry writer-director Vijay Anand too much, as he steadfastly adapted this RK Narayan story for the screen. What’s more is that the viewers accepted the movie with a loving embrace. Guide was a box office hit, its songs a smash hit, thanks to SD Burman’s evocative, extremely hummable music. But Guide’s portrayal of the Marco-Rosie-Raju bond was just the tip of the iceberg. Filmmaker Anand made concentrated efforts to show the audience that even after Rosie and Raju got together, it was never all hunky-dory for them. A relationship takes work, and even then, sometimes, you fail. Guide’s lead pair went through their own share of ups and downs until emotions reached an unbearable crescendo of pain, guilt and self-pity, ending with Raju’s death.

