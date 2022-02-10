Gehraiyaan, Badhaai Do movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Sanya Malhotra, Soni Razdan in awe of Gehraiyaan

Gehraiyaan, starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, releases on Friday on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Shakun Batra, the film is a complex relationship drama bankrolled by Dharma Productions.

Talking about the film, Deepika earlier told indianexpress.com, “Gehraiyaan has been my most memorable film experience because you don’t often work with a crew, director and cast who are of a similar age group, think alike, have similar tastes and interests. I am glad for the synergy that happened, as a lot of love this film is receiving already has to do with that. That honesty, fun and transparency we had together, it reflects on screen.”

Badhaai Do, starring Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao and Chum Darang, releases in theatres on Friday. Directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, the film follows two queer characters, who get married to each other just so they can get their parents to stop interfering in their lives.

The film is based on the concept of lavender marriage, and seems like a comedy. Talking to indianexpress.com, Kulkarni spoke about the film’s comedy aspect and said, “You are laughing but you are feeling the pain inside, it is very delicately woven into this film. I wouldn’t say it is a funny film or a comedy film. It’s the way you might be moved by it despite you laughing all the way.”