Thursday, February 10, 2022
Gehraiyaan, Badhaai Do movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Sanya Malhotra, Soni Razdan in awe of Gehraiyaan

Gehraiyaan, Badhaai Do movie review and release Live Updates: While Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi's relationship drama Gehraiyaan releases on Amazon Prime. Badhaai Do, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao, will be out in theatres.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 10, 2022 8:32:06 pm
gehraiyaan releaseGehraiyaan and Badhaai Do releases on February 11.

Gehraiyaan, starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, releases on Friday on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Shakun Batra, the film is a complex relationship drama bankrolled by Dharma Productions.

Talking about the film, Deepika earlier told indianexpress.com, “Gehraiyaan has been my most memorable film experience because you don’t often work with a crew, director and cast who are of a similar age group, think alike, have similar tastes and interests. I am glad for the synergy that happened, as a lot of love this film is receiving already has to do with that. That honesty, fun and transparency we had together, it reflects on screen.”

Badhaai Do, starring Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao and Chum Darang, releases in theatres on Friday. Directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, the film follows two queer characters, who get married to each other just so they can get their parents to stop interfering in their lives.

The film is based on the concept of lavender marriage, and seems like a comedy. Talking to indianexpress.com, Kulkarni spoke about the film’s comedy aspect and said, “You are laughing but you are feeling the pain inside, it is very delicately woven into this film. I wouldn’t say it is a funny film or a comedy film. It’s the way you might be moved by it despite you laughing all the way.”

Live Blog

Latest updates on Gehraiyaan, Badhaai Do:

20:32 (IST)10 Feb 2022
Soni Razdan calls Gehraiyaan, 'a unique film'

Soni Razdan attended the screening of Gehraiyaan along with daughter Shaheen Bhatt.

20:17 (IST)10 Feb 2022
I fell in love with every frame: Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra was in awe of Gehraiyaan. She took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Gehraiyaan, I feel in love with every frame of this beautiful film. @deepikapadukone is so effortless and so layered as Alisha. You are truly an inspiration. @SiddhantChaturvedi I have seen you evolve like never before your journey from Gully Boy to Gehraiyaan has been beautiful one. @ananyapanday You are brilliant as Tia so so so good! And @dhairyakarwa you are spectacular. You made me smile everytime you came on screen. All in All." 

20:00 (IST)10 Feb 2022
Watch: Gehraiyaan title track

The music of Gehraiyaan has been composed by Kabeer Kathpalia (OAFF) and Savera Mehta.

19:48 (IST)10 Feb 2022
Bhumi Pednekar is pushing the boundary, one role at a time

Bhumi Pednekar, who will next be seen in Harshvardhan Kulkarni’s Badhaai Do, is playing a queer character in the film. We are living in 2022 but a mainstream Hindi film heroine playing a homosexual character is still considered a bold, risky move. Bhumi, however, hasn’t picked such a role for the first time. 

Read more here

19:36 (IST)10 Feb 2022
Gehraiyaan cast

Gehraiyaan stars actors Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa.

Here's a look at its star cast.

Harshvardhan Kulkarni also addressed the allegation that the film celebrates lavender marriage and said, "These characters decide that this is a good way to live, like roommates. Like just get married and not have the pressure from our parents. You will realise that nobody is going to be celebrating this, this is just the set up."

Rajkummar also addressed the same and shared with indianexpress.com, "All said and done, lavender marriage is not the ideal situation, and I totally understand that. But it does exist, there are people in lavender marriage. Shardul and Sumi are one of those couples who choose this arrangement. The story is about them and nowhere are we promoting it. I hope things change and people don’t have to get into such a setting and live their lives the way they want to. I hope society becomes more acceptable towards them."

