Gehana Vasisth issues statement on Raj Kundra’s arrest: ‘Don’t mix erotica with porn’

After Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police in a pornography related case on Monday, actress Gehana Vasisth, who is out on bail in connection with the same case, issued a statement claiming that she and Raj Kundra have been made scapegoats.

In a video statement, Gehana said, “I have come to know about Raj’s (Kundra) arrest, and I want to say that no one is making porn. These were normal videos, normal erotica like how Ekta Kapoor makes Gandii Baat, Parched and so many other films. In our series, there is less boldness than that. It is said that they have found various videos, but I request you all to first watch these videos and then make a judgement. Not a single video comes in the porn category. Most of our viewers are 18 years of age or more, and they can easily make out the difference between porn and erotica. I have full faith in Mumbai police and that there will not be any injustice. Our videos are not porn, these are normal bold videos. And for a very long time many directors and producers have been making these, and suddenly a handful of people are being targeted.”

Adding that ‘erotica should not be mixed with porn’, she said, “The law will take its course. We have full faith in Mumbai police, but they should not mix up porn with erotica or bold content. We have always said that Mumbai police is the best force in the world. The courts will eventually decide during trial as to who are the real culprits and which of the arrested accused were merely used, by others.”

Gehana Vasisth’s publicist later on issued a statement on her behalf, saying that his client was ‘just a misguided, manipulated pawn in the entire episode’.

The statement reads: “The cops should go to the bottom of the matter. There are hundreds of porn OTTs still churning out hundreds of clips each week all over India. The big fish are still out there. They are minting money, making crores each week. Gehana was misguided and cheated into joining the business. She was told she was working for an international company and all due diligence and legal scrutiny had already been done. She was made a scapegoat. We thank Mumbai police for attempting to get at the bottom of this porn blackhole that is actually a bottomless dungeon. There are several big names involved.”

In February this year, Gehana Vasisth was arrested after she reportedly shot 87 pornographic videos, which she uploaded on her website. On the work front Gehana was last seen in Gandii Baat, an ALTBalaji web-series.