Geeta Phogat welcomes baby boy; Hina Khan, Shilpa Shetty and others congratulate ace wrestler

Indian wrestler Geeta Phogat welcomed a baby boy on December 24. She shared a photo featuring herself, the baby and husband Pawan Kumar. She wrote, “HELLO BOY !! WELCOME TO THE WORLD. He is here. We are so much in love. Please give him your love and blessings. He made our life perfect now. Nothing can be described the feelings of watching your own baby be born Date – 24-12-2019”

Ever since she shared the photo, her Twitter timeline is filled with warm wishes. Geeta is receiving congratulatory messages from fans, contemporaries and even celebrities.

Geeta Phogat, who participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8, was congratulated by Hina Khan who commented on her Instagram photo, “Yayyyyyyy yayyyyyyy yaaayyyyyyy. Congratulations Geetaaaaaa my friend.. I can’t express how happy I am.. god bless the little one.. hope u are ok.. take good care of yourself.. congratulations to you and Pawan ❤️#DhakadMommyKaDhakadBeta”

Singer Richa Sharma wrote, “Many many congratulations to you both and blessings to the baby boy”

Soundarya Sharma wrote, “Love love love to the baby Nd you ❤️ congratulations @geetaphogat @pawankumar_saroha86 so happie for you both!”

India’s oldest sharpshooters Dadi Prakashi Tomar and Chandra Tomar also congratulated Geeta Phogat.

“Many congratulations to all of you .. stay blessed,” Rahul Dev wrote.

Karanvir Bohra mentioned in the comment section, “Awwwww… This is so so beautiful… He is lovely Om Namo Shivaya.”

Apart from these celebrities, Karan Wahi, Manveer Gurjar, Lopamudra Raut, Aly Goni, Shilpa Shetty and Yuvika Chaudhary also congratulated Geeta Phogat.

