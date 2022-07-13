scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Geeta Kapur pens heartfelt note for ‘mamma’ Farah Khan: ‘Thank u for always holding my hand’

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, Geeta Kapur pens a heartfelt note for mentor, choreographer Farah Khan.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 13, 2022 5:58:13 pm
Geeta Kapur, Farah KhanGeeta Kapur thanks Farah Khan on the occasion of Guru Purnima. (Photo: Geeta Kapurofficial/Instagram)

Choreographer Geeta Kapur took to Instagram on Wednesday and thanked mentor Farah Khan Kunder on the occasion of Guru Purnima. Kapur posted a throwback picture with a heartfelt caption.

In the picture, the two choreographers are flashing smiles in Indian attire. Kapur captioned the photo, “Thank u for always holding my hand … thank u for never letting me fall… thank u for sharing ur craft … thank u for selflessly honing my skills and graciously letting me fly … I love u forever @farahkhankunder there will never be another for me HAPPY GURU POORNIMA MAMMA.”

Farah Khan too reposted the picture on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Lovvv uuu.”

Geeta Kapur started her showbiz journey by joining Farah Khan’s troupe at the age of 15. She went on to assist Khan in many of her films including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Mohabbatein, Kal Ho Na Ho, Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om.

Also read |20 years of Devdas: How a star was born with the audacious Shah Rukh, Aishwarya, Madhuri film

During a reality show last year, Kapur revealed why she calls Khan her mom. Kapur had said, “Whenever I used to go for any work, shoot or event, my mother used to travel with me. However, after I started working with her (Farah Khan), we had to travel abroad a lot and my mother couldn’t travel with me at that time. But Farah took care of me like a mother and I felt that maternal love and protection, since then I started calling her ‘mumma’ from my heart.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Newsmaker | Fadnavis ensures pet Metro project on track, puts Ashwini Bhi...Premium
Newsmaker | Fadnavis ensures pet Metro project on track, puts Ashwini Bhi...
Mattewara a game changer?Premium
Mattewara a game changer?
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...Premium
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...
India’s demography at crossroads: Elderly may outnumber the youthPremium
India’s demography at crossroads: Elderly may outnumber the youth

On the work front, Geeta Kapur was last seen as a judge on Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer.

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

emmy 2022
From Squid Game to Ted Lasso: Here is all you need to know about the Best Series Nominations for Primetime Emmy 2022
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 13: Latest News
Advertisement