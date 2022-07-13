Geeta Kapur pens heartfelt note for ‘mamma’ Farah Khan: ‘Thank u for always holding my hand’

Choreographer Geeta Kapur took to Instagram on Wednesday and thanked mentor Farah Khan Kunder on the occasion of Guru Purnima. Kapur posted a throwback picture with a heartfelt caption.

In the picture, the two choreographers are flashing smiles in Indian attire. Kapur captioned the photo, “Thank u for always holding my hand … thank u for never letting me fall… thank u for sharing ur craft … thank u for selflessly honing my skills and graciously letting me fly … I love u forever @farahkhankunder there will never be another for me HAPPY GURU POORNIMA MAMMA.”

Farah Khan too reposted the picture on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Lovvv uuu.”

Geeta Kapur started her showbiz journey by joining Farah Khan’s troupe at the age of 15. She went on to assist Khan in many of her films including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Mohabbatein, Kal Ho Na Ho, Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om.

During a reality show last year, Kapur revealed why she calls Khan her mom. Kapur had said, “Whenever I used to go for any work, shoot or event, my mother used to travel with me. However, after I started working with her (Farah Khan), we had to travel abroad a lot and my mother couldn’t travel with me at that time. But Farah took care of me like a mother and I felt that maternal love and protection, since then I started calling her ‘mumma’ from my heart.”

On the work front, Geeta Kapur was last seen as a judge on Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer.