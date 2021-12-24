Geeta Basra posts heartwarming note as Harbhajan Singh announces retirement: ‘The best is yet to come’

Ace spinner Harbhajan Singh announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday. Backing his decision, wife Geeta Basra shared a heartfelt note for the cricketer. Stating that she knows how long he ‘waited for this moment’, the actor said that she is proud of what he has achieved.

“I know how long you waited for this moment.. mentally you had retired a long time ago but officially you were waiting for the right moment. Today I want to say how proud we are of you and what you have achieved! There is so much more that awaits you on this beautiful road ahead,” she wrote.

The Train actor said that she will always remember the fun and ‘the excitement along with all the stress and anxiety’ she had while watching her husband play. “The superstitions during every game, the endless prayers, learning the game through you, and celebrating each momentous victory and record you made!,” Geeta further wrote.

Congratulating her ‘Bhaj’ for the amazing career, the loving wife said not many players can boast of playing for 23 years. She also shared several photos of herself, Harbhajan and their daughter Hinaya.

“I’m so fortunate to have been a part of your journey through all the ups and downs n thankful that Hinaya got to see her Papa play (we were your loudest fans in the stadium). I know the end was not the way you wanted or planned it but as they say destiny is not in our hands.. you played with grit, passion, fire and with your head held high! Wishing you more success and prosperity in life for the ‘doosra’ chapter ahead.. the best is yet to come my love @harbhajan3,” Geeta Basra concluded her long note.

One of the most celebrated players in the Indian cricket team, Harbhajan Singh took 417 wickets in his career of over two decades. Across 13 seasons of the IPL, he has played for Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders.

“All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable. My heartfelt thank you, Grateful,” Harbhajan wrote on Twitter, while announcing his retirement